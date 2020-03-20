Google Doodle Honours Ignaz Semmelweis Who Proposed Importance Of Washing Hands Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Google changed its doodle on Friday to honour Ignaz Semmelweis, the doctor who first paid emphasis on the medical and health benefits of washing hands. At present, the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic and are advised to stay at their respective homes and maintain cleanliness. During such a situation, Google changed its homepage doodle that has a video to make people aware of how to wash their hands properly and keep themselves safe from the virus. In addition to this, the video also contains the necessary guidelines for washing one's hands.

Talking about Ignaz Semmelweis, on this day in 1847, he demonstrated the importance and benefits of having sanitized and clean hands. He came to know several new mothers died after getting infected from an unknown illness. Some died right after the birth of their babies from an unknown illness. He went on to find the reason behind the death of new mothers and the cause of the illness. Soon, he came with the possibility that new mothers would have been affected after doctors and nurses didn't wash their hands right after they operated on the most recent patients.

On 20 March 1847, Semmelweis was appointed as the Chief Resident of the maternity ward in the Vienna General Hospital. He then asked doctors and nurses to wash their hands before and after treating patients.

Across the world, the number of COVID-19 cases is about 2.45 lakhs, out of which about 88,000 have recovered and 10,000 people have died. In India's COVID-19 cases have reached 171 till now. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, it has become essential to understand the importance of washing our hands to keep the deadly virus at bay.

