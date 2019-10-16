ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nobel Winners 2019: Amul Honours Abhijit Banerjee And Esther Duflo With It's Doodle

    By

    Amul, one of the leading food-producing organisation in India is known for not only its food production but also for its creative doodle on various occasions. Every time they come up with some really interesting and creative drawings to make the occasion memorable. The same happened after Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, both economists won their Nobel prize. A tweet along with a creative poster was tweeted by the official account of Amul.

    Also read: #ThinkBeforeYouDope: Assam Police Takes Cue From "Breaking Bad" Film For A Reason

    Indian born American Economist Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel Prize along with two other economists namely, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. All three of them were awarded for their 'Experimental Approach In Alleviating Poverty'. Abhijit and Esther are professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). They also happen to be a couple in real life. In order to celebrate their victory and honour them, Amul has designed a doodle poster.

    There is a line written, 'Nobel Abhi Jit Gya' to show happiness and tribute towards the winning of Abhijit Banerjee. The picture of Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo sitting on stairs has been modified. One can see them holding bread and butter toast in their hands. '#Amul Topical: Winners of the 2019 Nobel for economics', reads the caption.

    Netizens have also praised the work of Amul.

    #PlantForKalam: Actor Vivekh Asks His Fans To Plant Trees To Honour APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birthday

    We too praise the winners and wish them all the best.

    More ESTHER DUFLO News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue