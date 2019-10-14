ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #ThinkBeforeYouDope: Assam Police Takes Cue From "Breaking Bad" Film For A Reason

    By

    Assam police widely known for adding a touch of humour when spreading awareness and serious message among the people, has once again come up with a serious message with wittiness in it. Recently, in a campaign against drug abuse, the Assam Police took the reference of Breaking Bad Habits movie, El Camino, for curating a strong message through their official Twitter account.

    Joseph Plateau's 218th Birthday: Google Pays Tribute To The Physicist Who Led To The Birth Of Cinema

    With a slightly modified 'Breaking Bad Poster', the caption on the poster reads, "Breaking bad habits is a good habit." Meanwhile, the tweet reads, 'What do we do with bad habits? We break 'em & then Barium! Say NO to Drugs'.

    This tweet is the part of the campaign led by the Assam police which is quite viral. The hashtag of the campaign reads, '#ThinkBeforeYouDope'. Tweeted on 11 October 2019, the police have tried to show how good is it to quit the bad habits in one's life.

    8 Harsh Truths That Millennials Need To Know

    The Twitterati seem to be quite impressed by this tweet of Assam police. They say it as an amazing way to spread awareness among people with graphics and catchy phrases. Some of the tweets from netizens also read 'coolest police in the country'.

    We are too quite impressed by the style of Assam Police for making people aware of why is it good to 'say NO to drugs'.

    More DRUGS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue