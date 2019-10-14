#ThinkBeforeYouDope: Assam Police Takes Cue From "Breaking Bad" Film For A Reason Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

Assam police widely known for adding a touch of humour when spreading awareness and serious message among the people, has once again come up with a serious message with wittiness in it. Recently, in a campaign against drug abuse, the Assam Police took the reference of Breaking Bad Habits movie, El Camino, for curating a strong message through their official Twitter account.

With a slightly modified 'Breaking Bad Poster', the caption on the poster reads, "Breaking bad habits is a good habit." Meanwhile, the tweet reads, 'What do we do with bad habits? We break 'em & then Barium! Say NO to Drugs'.

This tweet is the part of the campaign led by the Assam police which is quite viral. The hashtag of the campaign reads, '#ThinkBeforeYouDope'. Tweeted on 11 October 2019, the police have tried to show how good is it to quit the bad habits in one's life.

What do we do with bad habits ?



We break 'em & then Barium!



Say NO to Drugs.



We've got our ions on you, coz we are the ones who Knock!



Este es El Camino Señores! #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie #ThinkBeforeYouDope pic.twitter.com/WXc6CSDoUA — Assam Police (@assampolice) 11 October 2019

The Twitterati seem to be quite impressed by this tweet of Assam police. They say it as an amazing way to spread awareness among people with graphics and catchy phrases. Some of the tweets from netizens also read 'coolest police in the country'.

The admin has to be the coolest Police in the country rn! Hands down! — Arijit Ghosh (@TheGhoshBabu) 11 October 2019

This is awesome @assampolice . The way you do your graphic and the ideal representation through catchy phrases is really wow! #BreakBadHabits #ThinkBeforeYouDope #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie @saikia_kula @ietrending — Brinda Choudhury (@Verinda10) 11 October 2019

This is why I love to read tweets from Assam Police 🙏 — Nizamuddin Sheikh (@myselfnizam) 11 October 2019

We are too quite impressed by the style of Assam Police for making people aware of why is it good to 'say NO to drugs'.