    Young Salesman Breaks Down In Public As He Did Not Meet His Targets

    By

    Becoming rich and famous is not an easy task. From giving up special time with your loved ones to spending sleepless nights to reach the target, a lot of compromises are made when it comes to achieving success.

    Here is one such case of a young man who decided to make it big in the sales world, but the pressure hit him so hard that he broke down in public!

    Salesman

    Check out the details of the salesman who could not control his emotion and broke down.

    Array

    He Was Found Crying And Lying On Pavement

    A 25-year-old man suffered from an emotional meltdown in public after he got drunk. The man was spotted laying on the ground beside a pile of vomit and it is reported that the police was called in by the concerned citizens.

    Array

    The Cops Inspected The Man

    The cops were called in to check the man's state as he was covered in pile of vomit and was wailing. The cops asked him if he was drunk and the poor salesman revealed his work pressure and started crying even louder.

    Array

    He Never Liked Drinking

    The man revealed that he did not like drinking, but he was forced to drink as it was mandatory to drink before they sign a deal with the clients. The man's wife was contacted and his wife came in no time to take care of the sobbing salesman.

    Array

    The Salesman Is A Self-made Man

    The young salesman is believed to be an immigrant as he came to Nanjing, China because of his wife. The man revealed that his family was not poor, but due to his self-esteem, he never asked for any money from his family. Since he's a salesperson, he was forced to drink with his clients in order to close the deals.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
