Man With 'World's Biggest Penis' Reveals Secrets About His Life Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Size matters a lot to many when it is all about sex life, but there are those who believe that size is just a number when compared to experiences.

Here are the details of a the life of Jonah Falcon the man who is believed to have the longest penis in the world.

Check out the details of his sex life and the hurdles he faces.

His Size It is reported that his penis is nine inches long when flaccid and it is 13.5 inches long when it is erect. He revealed that his penis is thicker than his wrist size. He claims that even though the size of his penis has destroyed his career, he has been successful in bedding some of the biggest Hollywood stars. He Claims Celebrities Seek Him Out For Sex Even though he has not done any major roles in Hollywood, he revealed that his 'massive manhood' has destroyed his acting career, but at the same time helped him bed Oscar-winning celebrities. He does not reveal the details about the stars and even insists on not letting us know about the sex of the celebs since he is openly bisexual. He Needs To Modify His Positions Jonah further revealed that he has to modify his sex positions to prevent a penile fracture. He Had A Competition... After Jonah was labelled as the man with the biggest penis size, he had a competition from Roberto Esquivel Cabrera who claimed to have a 19 inches long penis. But his claims were denied by the medics as Roberto had foreskin and just the regular 6 inches penis.