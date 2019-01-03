ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Story Of A Man Who Was Called “The Alien”

By

Sometimes life is tough, and a few cases of people who are born differently tend to have an impact on our lives.

This is one such case of a man who is currently labelled as "The Alien" due to his distinctive features.

His Deformed Head Named Him: “The Alien”

Check out the details of Anshu Kumar who despite having unusual features, wishes to lead a regular life...

Array

He Hails From India

Anshu Kumar is a 21-year-old man, from Jagatpur, India. It is said that he suffers from multiple diseases which medics have not been unable to diagnose. As a result, he is living with an enlarged head and deep-set fine eyes condition.

Array

Medics Reveal His Condition To Be

Doctors reveal that his condition which may be Jacobsen syndrome is one of the reasons that has caused him to walk abnormally. He also has difficulty while he stands. Apart from this, he is also unable to grow more than a thin strip of hair on top of his head.

Array

He Works As A Labour

Hailing from a poor family, life has been tough for this young man as he earns just £50 a month as a labourer. Due to less income, he is unable to visit a specialist who could help diagnose his disorder.

Array

People Make Fun Of His Looks

He is cruelly nicknamed as ‘alien' due to his strange and big head. He claims that many people dislike him due to his looks. Most of the times he pays no attention to the negative talk but revealed that people's taunts hurt him.

Array

He Wishes To Lead A Normal Life

Anshu wishes to get aid from the government or funds from people for his treatment so he can live a normal life. He hopes to get married in the future and have a family.

We wish him good luck for his recovery. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 18:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue