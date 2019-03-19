ENGLISH

    Football Fans Watch Match From Inside A Metal Cage

    There are cases of people losing their temper when their favourite team loses the game during football matches. There can be a lot of chaos on the field due to the supporters going berserk at the time of the climax of the matches.

    Controlling this is a huge task. But in Poland, the fans are asked to watch the match from a metal cage and it is no joke!

    Fans Watch Match From Inside Metal Cage

    Check out the details of this bizarre practice of fans watching matches from metal cases.

    There Were Over 100 Fans Up In The Cage

    There were around 100 supporters of Hutnik Krakow team at the stadium, when the team had a game against Spartakus Daleszyce, in the Polish 3rd football division. The fans found themselves locked in a large metal cage for the entire 90-minute game!

    As Per The Polish Rules...

    As per the Polish rules, the supporters of the team should be kept separated from fans of the team that hosts the game. Hence they are usually seen ending up in an isolated sector of the stadium. This is often in a seating area divided by a high fence. The main aim of this practice is to avoid violent clashes.

    This Practice Has Been There For Years

    The controversial concept of this whole idea of isolating the fans has been actually there for years. But it is only recently that this practice attracted attention. The photos were posted on a popular Polish football fan website and since then they have gone viral.

    Check out the video of how the cage looks and let us know if you would like to be caged this way when you are watching your favourite team play!

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
