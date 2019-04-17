Everything You Need To Know About Donkey Milk Soap Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Have you ever thought that even donkey's milk could be used in beauty products?

Well, donkey milk soaps are a major hit in the cosmetic world. According to reports, a Delhi-based start-up 'Organiko' has gained sudden fame after the soaps made by them became a super hit.

The soaps made from donkey's milk have stolen the show at 'Women of India Organic Festival' in Chandigarh.

Check out more details about the same.

The Benefits Of Donkey Milk Soaps Revealed Pooja Kaul, who is the founder of 'Organiko', claimed that donkey's milk has antiageing properties. She revealed that it also has skin nourishment components and healing properties. Apart From The Beauty Benefits It Also Offers... Donkey's milk has other benefits as well. It is believed that the donkey's milk contains antibacterial components which can help you to fight acne, skin infection and even eczema. Cost Of A Litre Of Milk According to the reports, the demand for these soaps is maximum in the Southern states of India like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Natives of these places are much aware of the benefits of donkey's milk as they consume it. The data also revealed that the cost of a litre of donkey's milk in India is worth Rs 1000. It Also Enhances Sexual Life Donkey's milk is also believed to enhance sexual life. It also alleviates symptoms of asthma, arthritis, diabetes and many other diseases as well.