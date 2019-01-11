ENGLISH

They Document Their Lives To Break The Stigma Around Disability

Love can happen anywhere, and to anybody, despite their physical or mental condition, and there are stories of people's love that leave us inspired.

Here is one such case of a man who despite his disability dreams to lead a regular life and even have babies some day.

Disabled Man And His GF Document
This story is about the couple who are breaking the norms and stigma about disabilities by documenting their daily chores and love life on Youtube.

Check out the story of Shane Burcaw and his girlfriend of 3 years Hannah Aylward...

Shane Burcaw Was Born With A Condition

Shane Burcaw hails from Pennsylvania. He was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Due to the neuromuscular disease, Shane has been living in a wheelchair since he was just two years old.

Hannah Aylward Watched His Documentary

Hannah Aylward had watched a documentary about Shane's life, and she decided to reach out to him three years ago, and since then the couple hit it and are going strong for over 3 long years.

The Couple Started Dating

The couple had started dating, and they created a YouTube channel named "Squirmy and Grubs." The channel was launched to make the public aware of their lovely relationship.

People Assume Hannah To Be His Caretaker

Once when Hannah moved into his flat, it has been disbelief for many to accept the fact about their relationship. Shane revealed that people assumed that he and Hannah were siblings, or that Hannah is his paid caregiver or even the worst as some thought she was his mom! Hence since then, the couple decided to make the world know about their relationship through their Instagram and Youtube stories.

They Vlog Their Daily Lives

Both Shane and Hannah live together in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and they vlog their daily lives to share what happens in the lives of the people who have disabilities as they also can lead a regular life.

They Wish To Have Babies Someday!

The couple is head-over-heels in love with each other, and with their vlogs, they even answer people's questions and keep themselves connected with the world of people who do not wish to accept the fact that despite Shane's condition he can also find true love!

We wish the couple all the best! What do you think of this cute love story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

