They Document Their Lives To Break The Stigma Around Disability

Love can happen anywhere, and to anybody, despite their physical or mental condition, and there are stories of people's love that leave us inspired.

Here is one such case of a man who despite his disability dreams to lead a regular life and even have babies some day.

This story is about the couple who are breaking the norms and stigma about disabilities by documenting their daily chores and love life on Youtube.

Check out the story of Shane Burcaw and his girlfriend of 3 years Hannah Aylward...