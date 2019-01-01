Baba Vanga Predictions For 2019

The year 2019 has started, and Baba Vanga's predictions have been revealed. There are some very interesting predictions for this year.
It is believed that about 85 per cent of the time she is right but critics are generally not convinced by her supposed mystic power.
Yet her predictions are fascinating and reading them builds a curiosity among the readers.
So, go ahead and find out on what Baba Vanga's predictions for 2019 reveal for this year.
Prediction #1 Donald Trump Will Become Ill
According to her predictions, the 45th President of the USA, Donald Trump, will become ill and might succumb shortly according to Baba Vanga's prediction for 2019. It is predicted that the President will suffer from hearing loss, tinnitus and brain trauma.
Prediction #2 Vladimir Putin Will Be Attacked
As per Baba's predictions, Vladimir Putin will survive an assassination attempt in 2019. It is said that someone from within his own circle will attack him. Putin claimed that he is not new to life-threatening attacks as he has admitted at least four assassination attempts at him have failed and hence he is now under the protection of an elite team of snipers who protect him 24/7.
Prediction #3 A Giant Tsunami Will Hit Asia
A giant tsunami will strike Asia in 2019 as per Baba Vanga's predictions. According to the details, a tsunami will hit parts of Pakistan, Japan, China, Indonesia and even Alaska this year. Baba's supporters claim that she had correctly foreseen the ‘Boxing Day Tsunami' of 2004 that killed millions.
Apart from this, Russia is also supposed to be hit by a meteorite in the year 2019.
