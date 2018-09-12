Can You Believe Her Tongue Turned Hairy Due To Medication!

When a person is involved in an accident, the first thing that we would only think of is about the speedy recovery. But what happens when the medicine that you are prescribed can create new trouble for you?
Generally, we consume the prescribed medicine for better health. But if the drug has its own effect, then there are times when it can turn scary.
Here is a case that went wrong. This is a case of a woman who developed a hairy tongue after she had a reaction to the medicine that she was prescribed.
Check out more details on the same...
Woman Was Involved In A Car Accident
A woman was involved in a car crash that crushed her legs. She was admitted to the hospital after sustaining a severe injury in both legs.
She Started To Experience The Side Effects Of The Medicine
Over a period of time, she started experiencing a weird taste in her mouth, and within a week her tongue turned black and hairy due to the minocycline treatment that she was undergoing.
What Is A Black Tongue?
In medical terms, a black hairy tongue is a benign condition where the tongue turns black and hairy. It is noticed that the colour of the tongue is generally brownish-black.
This Condition Is Harmless
The doctors reveal that this condition is temporary and harmless. Since the oral state which gives the tongue a black discolouration, there are times when it can turn green, yellow or white, as well as have a furry appearance as well.
The Doctors Recommended Her To Maintain Oral Hygiene
When the woman reported her unusual condition, the doctors advised her to maintain good oral hygiene and also asked her to brush her teeth every now and then. It took 4 weeks for her tongue to get back to normal.
A Trivia About How This Condition Occurs
It is said that this condition can also be caused due to poor oral hygiene, dry mouth, tobacco, excessive alcohol use or by even eating a soft diet which would not help in rubbing the dead skin cells from the tongue or regular use of mouthwash.
Whatever might be the reason and cause for one to have a black tongue as this one can leave us feeling scared.
What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
