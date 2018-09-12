Can You Believe Her Tongue Turned Hairy Due To Medication!

When a person is involved in an accident, the first thing that we would only think of is about the speedy recovery. But what happens when the medicine that you are prescribed can create new trouble for you?

Generally, we consume the prescribed medicine for better health. But if the drug has its own effect, then there are times when it can turn scary.

Here is a case that went wrong. This is a case of a woman who developed a hairy tongue after she had a reaction to the medicine that she was prescribed.

Check out more details on the same...