The Way You Hold Your Pen Reveals A Lot About Your Personality

There are so many tests that reveal the personality of an individual. By just looking at the way a person walks or by even looking at their physical features, one can judge a person's personality by just observing these factors.
The way a person holds their pen can reveal the type of personality they have. The Psychologists reveal that the way in which you would hold your pen can reveal a lot about your personality.
Check out as we reveal on how the different styles of holding a pen reveal your personality.
When Thumb Is Wrapped Over Index Finger
If you hold your pen in a way where your thumb is wrapped over the index finger, then you are a dreamy person. You seem to have great expectations in life. People around you love you for the person that you are.
When You Hold Pen Between Index Finger And Middle Finger
If you are a person who holds a pen between the Index finger and the middle finger, then you are a person who is very social. You seem to hate drama and unwanted trouble. In short you are a sorted individual.
When Your Pen Is Between Thumb And Index Finger
Honesty is something that defines your personality, if you hold your pen this way. You are an individual who seems to be straight forward.
When Your Fingers Cover The Thumb
You are a person who has an external personality. You seem to be witty, agile and bold. You seem to hate people who shy away from expressing their emotions.
