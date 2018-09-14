Humans And Birds Are Blind In This Village Of India

Many ecological and environmental factors can cause various health issues in living things. From different living species of animals becoming extinct to a few undergoing changes in their breeds, a lot of things get affected.
Here is one such place which can be termed as mysterious as people started going blind in this place. The researchers have noticed that it is not only the humans who are going blind in this village, but also the birds.
Check out for more details about the same...
Live-in Relationships Is A "No Big Deal" In This Indian Village!
There Are Hardly 70 Houses Here
In this Indian village, there are hardly about 70 houses in which the villagers live. The peculiar thing about this village is that there are no windows.
People Believe
According to the villagers, people in the nearby villages believe that the localities were turning blind when they saw a tree that was named as 'Lavujueja'. It is said that these people became blind after seeing this tree.
The Actual Cause
But researchers who are studying these mysterious cases have a different theory as they believe that people are turning blind after they are being bitten by a black fly.
Black Fly Bite Is Poisonous
The researchers who are studying these cases claim that the black fly is so poisonous that after they bite the germs spread in the body of the people. The effect of the bite is so strong that it instantly affects the nerves of the eyes, and as a result, people are turning blind.
Trivia About Black Flies
Black files are also known as "buffalo gnats" or "turkey gnats." Even though these flies are called ‘black Flies', they can be grey, brown, or yellow in colour.
