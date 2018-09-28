Most Sexually Active Countries In The World In The Year 2018

Many countries in this world are known for their famous adult destinations.
Here, in this article, we reveal to you the details about the countries that are known for being the most sexually active.
These are the most sexually active countries in the world. The list is based on research conducted by a condom company where they did a survey and the results were shared.
Spain
Spain is considered to top the list of the most sexually active countries in the world. This warm, tropical country is known for the beach parties. According to the research, Spain topped the list of the most sexually satisfied countries.
Switzerland
Switzerland is not only a sexually active country in the world, but also considered to be among the most sexually satisfied countries. This country is also known to take a very liberal stance on many sexual issues like legalising prostitution.
Greece
Greece is known as one of the most sexually active countries in the world. This country is known to be aware of what exactly their partner needs. Any of the Greek cities on the seaside are a perfect place for one to enjoy with their partner!
Mexico
Mexico ranks as the fourth most sexually active country. This hot country is known for legalised prostitution.
Brazil
Brazil is known to be in the second place when compared to the list of the most sexually active countries. According to the research, women of this country are considered to be most sexually active.
China
According to the research done, China is listed in the most sexually satisfied countries. The population of the country does the talking.
Nigeria
Nigeria is known as one of the most sexually active countries in the world. This country is also famous for its adolescent population's sexual activities. According to the research, it was found that 25% of the adolescents of this country are sexually engaged. The general age of sexually active kids is between 10 and 15 years old. While on the other hand, sex education is minimal.
India
India also makes it to the list of the most sexually active countries in the world in 2018. Just like China, India's population speaks for itself. There are many cases where people are not aware of sexual education, and there are a lot of problems regarding unsafe sex, and they also have limited access to information about the necessary protection and safe sex. Recently, the supreme court has stated that adultery is not a crime.
