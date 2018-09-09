Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Meet The Woman Who Used To Sleep For 19 Hours At A Stretch

By

This is the story of a woman named Kristen Devanna who suffers from a rare condition known as "Hashimoto's disease". This is a condition where the person ends up sleeping for 19 hours at a stretch.

Check out the story of Kristen Devanna on how she is fighting this rare condition all by herself and working on staying fit and healthy.

Kristen Devanna

Kristen Devanna sleeps for 19 hours at a single stretch, and there are times when it is more.

Her Disorder Did Not Stop Her From Becoming Famous! 

Find out more about her story and the rare condition that she is suffering from.

Array

She Constantly Felt Cold And Had Cracked Skin

She suffered from a rare condition where she had cracked skin, and this led her to constantly feeling cold and fatigued for the past six years. The doctors were clueless for a long time unless they concluded that she suffers from a rare condition that made her sleep for 19 hours a day!

Array

The Symptoms Of Her Condition Were Many

There were many subtle changes that she felt in her body initially, but the symptom that affected her the most was that she was sleeping a lot more. She revealed that her skin became flaky and easily irritated. She would feel freezing cold even in warm weather, to the point where she went completely numb.

Array

She Slept At A Stretch For 19 Hours

Even though the doctors changed her diet and medication, it was discovered that her condition was not improving. She was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, and the doctors claim that there is no cure and this is when she decided to change her life on her own.

Array

There Was Little Awareness People Had

Even the medics had very little awareness regarding Hashimoto's condition. This made her battle tough as people around her could not understand her struggles or how they could help her recover and this made the world a very daunting and lonely place. Hence, she decided to make a significant change.

Array

She Changed For Good

From the moment Kristen decided to take matters into her own hands, she decided to dedicate her life to a strict work out regime. This change meant that she had to go to the gym every day. Guess this decision is something that has definitely paid off in her favour and she has ended up getting a lot of her energy back.

Array

She Is Still Recovering

Even though she suffers from this rare condition, she is trying hard to get over her disease by keeping herself more active.

We wish her good luck and all the strength to recover from this state.

An 8-Year-Old Whose Heart Beats Outside Her Body

For more exciting updates, check our section Insync as we share the latest happenings from the world.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue