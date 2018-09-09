Meet The Woman Who Used To Sleep For 19 Hours At A Stretch

This is the story of a woman named Kristen Devanna who suffers from a rare condition known as "Hashimoto's disease". This is a condition where the person ends up sleeping for 19 hours at a stretch.

Check out the story of Kristen Devanna on how she is fighting this rare condition all by herself and working on staying fit and healthy.

Kristen Devanna sleeps for 19 hours at a single stretch, and there are times when it is more.

Her Disorder Did Not Stop Her From Becoming Famous!

Find out more about her story and the rare condition that she is suffering from.