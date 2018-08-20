Exhibition That Recreates Rape Survivor's Outfits To End Victim Blaming

The moment a woman is raped, the first thing that people ask is about the dress that the victim was wearing. From blaming the victim about her dressing sense, the world misses out on the actual cause of what the rapist thought when he raped. In reality, the rapist does not get turned on by the revealing dress of the woman. It is often in the mind of the individual.

To prove this fact, an exhibition in Brussels showcased the dresses of the rape victims by displaying the outfits that they wore during their assault. This thought of making humans understand was inspired by a project that was created by students at the University of Kansas.

The outfits of the rape victims described in the exhibition read, "What Were You Wearing?" The clothes that were hanging on panels around the room were several outfits that included a pair of pyjamas, a bathing suit, a child's school uniform and even a police uniform!

In the exhibition, there was also a wall that was dedicated to three outfits from the three times one single woman was raped. While there was another wall that displayed a single outfit which represented the clothes a woman wore the three times she was assaulted.

Though the exhibition was open for a short time, it did make an impact on the minds of those who think that the girl/woman is at fault. The dresses in display did leave many with the thought that it can happen to just anybody, anywhere!

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.