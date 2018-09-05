Unusual Habits Of Famous People

Most of us have some or the other weird habit, and this is something that can be either disgusting or bizarre to the rest, while we think it to be normal.
Learning about the most bizarre habits of people is quite interesting and what do you think is the weird obsession with your favourite personality is?
Well, here in this article we are revealing about some of the most bizarre and weird habits of some famous individuals.
Check them out.
Benjamin Franklin
He is believed to have taken "cold air baths" every morning for 1-2 hours every day as he would strip down and open all the windows of his home and hang out in his birthday suit.
Megan Fox
She does not like to flush after she takes a dump and this is something that disgusts her loved ones and us sure many hearts would have broken after reading this about her!
Shah Rukh Khan
He is so obsessed with his footwear that he has admitted to taking off his shoes off only before bed-time. At times, he even sleeps with his shoes on!
Cameron Díaz
Reports claim that she is so afraid of bacteria that she is always seen opening the doors in public places with her elbows.
