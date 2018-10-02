ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Weird Tricks People Try To Cure Baldness

By

People have invented weird and bizarre ways in which they find a way to cure their hair fall problem.

Learning about the bizarre ancient Egyptian practices will leave you in shock, and you would feel great that these practices do not exist more.

Bizarre Cures For Baldness

Here in this article, we reveal you the different types of treatments that people tried to cure baldness.

Check them out.

Array

Using Pigeon Droppings!

Can you imagine using pigeon droppings as an ingredient to cure baldness? Well, ‘Hippocrates' who was considered to be the father of modern medicine had recommended a treatment that consisted of various ingredients like pigeon droppings, opium, beetroot, horseradish, and also a mixture of different spices to cure hair loss.

WTH! This Woman Drinks Her Dog's Urine To Clear Acne

Array

By Using The Bull Semen

According to hair experts, the bull semen is believed to be incredibly rich in protein as it will help to feed and stimulate hair growth. It is still used in salons across the US and UK.

Bizarre Beauty Practices From Around The World

Array

The Cow Urine

Cow urine is still used today to treat a wide range of conditions in India. The urine is believed to be useful in the treatment of hair loss. It is thought that the urine used in the procedure should be used from a virgin cow. The urine is supposed to be collected and drunk before sunrise. To make things easy, an Indian company also released a soft drink that contains 5 percent cow urine.

Array

The Hot Sauce Trick

According to reports, in a 2003 journal published in the Korean Journal of Dermatology, the researchers described how capsaicin helped to regrow hair at a faster rate on mice. However, unfortunately, when it was tested on humans, the result was not positive.

Array

The Egyptians Used Animal Fat

During the ancient time, the Egyptians recommended a bizarre treatment to cure baldness. The therapy suggested that the baldness could be cured by applying a balm that consisted of the mixed fats from different animals like the lion, hippo, crocodile, along with that of cat, serpent, and ibex as well.

Array

By Using Ground Mice And Horse Teeth

This bizarre treatment of curing baldness was tried by none other than Cleopatra who was the lover of Julius Caesar. She made a remedy using ground mice and horse teeth. However, unfortunately, it did not work, and instead, he started wearing a laurel wreath to hide his baldness.

Disgusting Viral Video Of A Man Eating Live Snake! Yikes!!

Array

The Headstand

In yoga, individuals who are looking for a cure for baldness, the headstand seems to be answered. By inverting the body, the yogis believe that there will be an increase in blood flow to the scalp, and as a result, this will prevents hair loss.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
What Is Green Coffee And Its Benefits?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life weird bizarre
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue