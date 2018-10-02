Weird Tricks People Try To Cure Baldness

People have invented weird and bizarre ways in which they find a way to cure their hair fall problem.
Learning about the bizarre ancient Egyptian practices will leave you in shock, and you would feel great that these practices do not exist more.
Here in this article, we reveal you the different types of treatments that people tried to cure baldness.
Check them out.
Using Pigeon Droppings!
Can you imagine using pigeon droppings as an ingredient to cure baldness? Well, ‘Hippocrates' who was considered to be the father of modern medicine had recommended a treatment that consisted of various ingredients like pigeon droppings, opium, beetroot, horseradish, and also a mixture of different spices to cure hair loss.
By Using The Bull Semen
According to hair experts, the bull semen is believed to be incredibly rich in protein as it will help to feed and stimulate hair growth. It is still used in salons across the US and UK.
The Cow Urine
Cow urine is still used today to treat a wide range of conditions in India. The urine is believed to be useful in the treatment of hair loss. It is thought that the urine used in the procedure should be used from a virgin cow. The urine is supposed to be collected and drunk before sunrise. To make things easy, an Indian company also released a soft drink that contains 5 percent cow urine.
The Hot Sauce Trick
According to reports, in a 2003 journal published in the Korean Journal of Dermatology, the researchers described how capsaicin helped to regrow hair at a faster rate on mice. However, unfortunately, when it was tested on humans, the result was not positive.
The Egyptians Used Animal Fat
During the ancient time, the Egyptians recommended a bizarre treatment to cure baldness. The therapy suggested that the baldness could be cured by applying a balm that consisted of the mixed fats from different animals like the lion, hippo, crocodile, along with that of cat, serpent, and ibex as well.
By Using Ground Mice And Horse Teeth
This bizarre treatment of curing baldness was tried by none other than Cleopatra who was the lover of Julius Caesar. She made a remedy using ground mice and horse teeth. However, unfortunately, it did not work, and instead, he started wearing a laurel wreath to hide his baldness.
