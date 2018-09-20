Man Born Without Penis Loses His Virginity At The Age Of 44

Being born without a sex organ can be tragic in most cases, and it can make life complicated.
Here is one such case of a man who was born without a penis and he underwent surgeries for four long years before doctors could successfully create a bionic penis.
Check out the story of Andrew Wardle who was finally able to lose his virginity at the age of 44.
He Was Born Without A Penis
Andrew Wardle's case was one-in-20 million birth abnormality. He was born without a penis and was born with bladder exstrophy, which is a rare congenital disability that means the organ, which usually sits inside the pelvis, is exposed. Little Andrew prayed every night to God wishing that he woke up with a penis the next morning.
About His Defect At Birth
It is reported that even though Andrew had testicles, he had no penis. He has undergone a string of operations for the last four years to build his appendages.
The Doctors Created A Bionic Penis For Him
The doctors created a bionic penis using the foreskin from his arm. The surgeons created the organ using skin from his arm and nerves of his legs before they attached the bionic penis in a ten-hour operation.
He Was Left With A 10-day Erection!
Andrew Wardle revealed that he had to endure a painful ten-day erection after the operation as surgeons attached the £50,000 organ. He was even advised to wait for at least six weeks before he had sex.
Bizarre Case Of A Man Who Had A Horn Growing From His Penis!
He Finally Lost His Virginity
With his new manhood, Andrew was finally able to have sex for the first time in a 30-minute session with his girlfriend, Fedra Fabian. Now he wishes on becoming a dad.
How Does His Bionic Penis Work?
Andrew Wardle currently uses a button in his groin which helps him to inflate the organ with saline fluid via a valve in his scrotum. Doctors reveal that the operation has been successful and it has been a pleasurable experience for Andrew and since the organ is plumbed into his testicles, the chances of him having kids have been raised.
Man Who Pierced 15 Needles Into His Penis & Survived!
What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Related Articles
- Idi Amin Is The Most Evil Man In History
-
- Unheard Phobias That Exist!
- This Open Prison Allows Inmates To Live With Family And Go Out To Work!
- Man Who Eats 3 Kg Of Mud, Rocks And A Brick Every Day
- He Has Half Of His Nose Cut Off And His Ears Removed To Look Like A Skull
- Women Are Sticking Wasp Nests In Their Vagina For This Reason!
- Doctors Invented A New Tool To Remove A 23-inch Dildo From A Man’s Rectum
- Humans And Birds Are Blind In This Village Of India
- Bizarre Case Of A Man Who Had A Horn Growing From His Penis!
- A Spider Was Found Living In A Pensioner’s Ear!
- A Ritual Where Married Women Stay Naked For 5 Days
- Can You Believe Her Tongue Turned Hairy Due To Medication!