M Karunanidhi’s Iconic Life: A True Artist Who Excelled In Everything

Death is inevitable, and when legends die, the world mourns and so do we. Also, today, we here at Boldsky are mourning the end of the great politician of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi who passed away at the age of 94 today.

While people are going berserk about the legend's death, here we bring in some of the insights of his lifestyle which made him the most loved and influential politician.

He Was Born On

He was born on June 3, 1924, in the town of Thirukkuvalai, which was around 300 km from Chennai. M Karunanidhi was also known as 'Kalaignar.' He has had numerous accomplishments and achievements during his 94 years of living.

He Failed During His Schooling Time

DMK head Karunanidhi as a child had not cleared his regular tenth exams. He had started his profession as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry. With a movie named 'Parasakthi', his political ideas were made known to the world. He started working as a scriptwriter for Jupiter Pictures.

His Political Career

He was just a 14-year-old boy when he participated in political activities, He was an activist in the anti-Hindi agitation during the late 1930s after which he became the voice of the surging Dravidian movement that was led by 'Periyar' EV Ramasami, CN Annadurai 'Anna', and many other politicians.

He Started The First Student Wing

Karunanidhi was not a regular youngster as he proved to be a smart, intelligent man in everything that he did. He began a student organisation and named it 'Tamil Nadu Tamil Manavar Mandram'. It is said to be the first student wing of the Dravidian Movement. He had later started a newspaper named 'Murasoli' for the student community as well.

He Became The 1st CM During...

Karunanidhi became the first Chief Minister on February 10, 1967, after the death of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai.

His Political Life

He was said to be a five-time Chief Minister, and he was also a thirteen-time MLA since 1957. According to reports, he never lost any of the elections that he had contested. Days before his death, he completed 49 years as DMK chief.

His Other Interests

Apart from writing for films, Karunanidhi was a man with blessings as he wrote poems, letters, novels, biographies, apart from historical novels, and even movie songs!