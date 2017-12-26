Subscribe to Boldsky
Pick A Tree & Know What It Predicts In 2018 For You

Posted By:

A quick image test of trees can now reveal about what's in store for you in 2018. All that you need to do is select a tree among any of the ones below and see the predictions that it has in store for the coming year.

These predictions reveal about how lucky or unlucky the coming year is going to be.

All that you need to do is look at all the trees and decide which one appeals to you the most. So, before you head for the results, all that you need to do is, select any of the below tree and check for the below-mentioned answers that reveal about the predictions for the coming year.

Pick A Tree & Know What It Predicts In 2018 For You

So, go ahead and check the description of each tree...

The Willow Tree

If you chose this tree, then you have a personality of an outgoing and fun person. People describe you as the life of the party, while you cannot stand a normal or boring routine, you are constantly searching for new things to do. In the coming year, you will find something that you are wildly passionate about.

The Chestnut Tree

As an individual, you are an idealist, romantic and also a radical optimistic person. You are a believer and you believe that your dreams will come true. You do not care what the haters think about you, as deep down you know what is really important in life for you. On the other hand, you will also meet someone who will be a great partner of your dreams.

The Linden Tree

If you chose this tree, then you are intuitive and detail-oriented as a person. This makes you extremely careful about others' needs. In the coming year, a person will come into your life who is as thoughtful as you are. They would also enjoy the same hobbies as you do. This person could turn into a lifelong friend. So, watch out!

The Poplar Tree

If you chose this tree, then you enjoy peaceful solitude. On the other hand, while you enjoy spending time with your friends, you tend to find an important harmony in life. This is something that can bring in a certain level of peace. In the coming year, someone will try to get you out of your comfort zone. They will open your eyes to new things and experiences.

The Oak Tree

If this tree is your choice, then you are a risk taker, as you know that fortune only favours the bold and brave. As a person, you are optimistic and also have a bright outlook on life. In the coming year, your passion and ambition will bring you all sorts of exciting opportunities.

The Cedar Tree

If you chose this tree, then you are self-sufficient and self-reliant almost all of the time. You come across as a strong individual. The coming year is going to bring in financial prosperity. This will work in your favour if you stand by your convictions and your intuitions.

The Maple Tree

If you chose this tree, then you are very thoughtful and sensitive about others. You tend to always show a lot of empathy. Since you are kind and gentle to everyone you meet in the coming year, you will find a romantic connection. People are attracted to your kind-hearted nature.

The Elm Tree

You are known to be the definition of stability. People around you tend to count on you a lot and they know that you are always around for them. Apart from this, you are a good, reliable and decent human being. In the coming year 2018, you are going to find someone special who can appreciate all of these qualities in you.

The Birch Tree

As an individual, you are hard working, confident and determined. The coming year should definitely pay off, especially if you continue to work hard. In the coming year, you will also be recognised for your hard work, and people will finally take notice of your good work.

Read more about: life, predictions, astrology, quiz
Story first published: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 21:30 [IST]
