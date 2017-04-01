ENGLISH

    World Toilet Day 2019: Bizarre Toilet Facts To Know From Around The World

    By

    World Toilet Day 2019 is being observed on November 19. The theme for World Toilet Day this year is 'Leaving No One Behind'. There are many interesting facts about toilets from around the world that you should know about.

    These days, toilets have eventually turned into 'washrooms', since they serve more purposes than before, as girls tend to use them as they their makeup rooms and what not! But people have realised the importance of toilets now after the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Mission) by the Government of India.

    You May Also Like To Read: Interesting Facts About Toilets

    But do you know how toilets have evolved over the years in the world? And some of the facts about toilers toilets will really disgust you to the core, once you get to know of them!

    There are some places in the world which have had the most unusual toilets and this can simply be added in the list of bizarre things around the world.

    Also Read: Facts About Toilets No One Spoke About, Until Today!

    Here are some of the most bizarre toilet facts that we need to know about and how toilets as well as the availability of toilet papers in certain countries is important. to know.

    Check them these bizarre facts out...

    Array

    Ancient Rome

    This fact will surely disgust you, as there was a time in Rome where everybody used the same sponge to wipe off after pooping!! Ewww!!. Be glad not to be born in this era!Be glad to be born in this era.

    Image Source

    Array

    Germany

    The people of this country pay a lot of attention to their toilets, as the common toilets have places that have superb private restrooms. One can even relax and enjoy here!

    Image Source

    Array

    Laos

    This place is so scarcely populated that one may require to carry their own toilet papers along with them when they use them.

    Image Source

    Array

    New Zealand

    Public toilets have a unique concept, as they are generally made from recycled materials in New Zealand. A fact worth our appreciation!

    Image Source

    Array

    Australia

    Do not be shocked if a snake greets you in any of the toilets in Australia, as it is one of the most common sights here!

    Image Source

    Array

    Ireland

    Studies have proved that the general public does not like to use the public bathrooms. The stats show that 76% of the people in Ireland do not even touch the toilet seats, whereas 62% straight away refuse to even use them.

    Image Source

    Array

    Spain

    One needs to be very careful when they go to restrooms in Spain. Avoid peeing on the bigots that can be frequently found in the washrooms!

    Image Source

    Array

    Rural China

    These are the most simple toilets that you would see in the world! Most of the primitive toilets of rural China are said to be unisex and they feature nothing more than just a rectangular hole!

    Image Source

    Array

    Sweden

    While using the public toilets, one needs to carry the exact change in Sweden because they charge you different amounts for peeing or even pooping! Wonder how they even know what we're doing inside?!!

    Image Source

    Array

    Japan

    We ain't sure which is the right and wrong way of using this Japanese toilet. Kindly do share your thoughts on the same!

    Image Source

