Celebrities Who Attended Vogue Beauty Awards 2014

Vogue Beauty Awards 2014 took place in Mumbai last night. And Bollywood was in full attendance dressed in all their splendour. There were many celebrities present at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Some of the Bollywood biggies such as Kajol, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty were also among the best dressed celebrities at the event.
There were also some rising stars such as Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi. They were all dressed to impress. All the lovely ladies at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2014 were sporting many designer fashion labels at the event. Some of the celebrities on the red carpet were also dressed in clothes freshly off the ramp.
India Couture Week 2014 has barely got over and two of Monisha Jaising's outfits have already got picked. We saw Aditi Rao Hydari and Shilpa Shetty wear black outfits that were totally fresh off the ramp. We also saw Kajol in Shehla Khan pantsuit. There was also Kangana Ranaut dressed in a pretty Namrata Joshipura outfit.
Check out the fashion hits and misses of the celebrities at Vogue Beauty Awards 2014. For more PHOTOS
Kajol In Shehla Khan
Kajol was dressed in a stunning white lace pant suit from Shehlaa designed by Shehla Khan. We have never seen a Shehla Khan pant suit before. Kajol accessorised it rather well by wearing Amrapali earrings and a pair of Charles & Keith rose gold pumps. Her sparkling clutch was a Jimmy Choo.
Kangana Ranaut In Namrata Joshipura
Kangana Ranaut was in a partially sheer lace skirt and a printed bralet over it. This Namrata Joshipura outfit is also fresh off the ramp. Kangana wore large earrings, a cuff bracelet and stunning metallic Tom Ford sandals.
Aditi Rao Hydari In Monisha Jaising
This little black dress with a sweetheart neckline and embossed gold work on the sides had caught our attention on the ramp itself. Aditi wore the dress with a pair of patent black high heel pumps.
Parineeti Chopra In Dior
Parineeti Chopra attended the event in a royal blue jumpsuit from Dior. This jumpsuit was wide legged and sleeveless. Parineeti won the Fresh Face Of The Year award at the event and her hairdo reminds us of Deepika Padukone.
Huma Qureshi In Amit Aggarwal
Huma Qureshi picked a Gothic look in a typical Amit Aggarwal gown. This black mesh gown had sheer sleeved and armour like beaded work in the bosom. The winged eye makeup really added some bonus points to the look.
Dipannita Sharma In Frou Frou
Dipannita Sharma was one of the rare celebrities dressed in a fusion saree. The red and cream saree by Archana Rao was quite pretty but the drape was falling over the shoulder making the look clumsy.
Shilpa Shetty In Monisha Jaising
This is another fresh of the ramp dress sported by Shilpa Shetty at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2014. Shilpa was dressed in a black cutout gown from Monish Jaising's ICW 2014 collection. Plus points for the designer talons.
Lisa Haydon In Deme
Lisa Haydon looked elegant in a white cut-out gown with a criss-cross neckline. She paired up this Deme gown with a smart Gucci purse that had a golden chain.
Nimrit Kaur In Shehla
Nimrit Kaur wore a Shehla dress with a sheer sheath over it. The grey outfit was ok but the heavy lipstick and makeup ruined the ensemble.
Ileana D'cruz In Kommal Sood
Ileana D'Cruz was wearing a strapless lavender gown with sequinned work on the bust. The chiffon gown was nice but something with a more defined waist would have suited the slender Ileana.
Kirti In Dior
Kirti wore a bright midi dress from Dior Spring 2014 couture. The silk dress had a striped blue green pattern. Kirti looked nice and fresh in this outfit.
Kiara Advani In Jade
This cream coloured backless gown from Jade was not a showstopper but Kiara managed to look chic in it. What we really liked about this ensemble was the glittering golden Jimmy Choo clutch.
Twinkle Khanna In Dvf
Twinkle Khanna was dressed in a monochrome wrap dress from Dvf. The floor length wrap dress looked stunning with the large beaded necklace and a tiny black clutch.
Neha Dhupia In Huenm
Neha Dhupia was wearing a pencil skirt and a shrug jacket from Huenm. This all-black ensemble would have gone unnoticed if it was not for the choker neck piece from Outhouse.
Tara Sharma In Red Gown
Tara Sharma was dressed in a red gown with a sheer lace neckline. Nothing to make us catch our breath but she looked pretty in this dress and the high pony.
