Celebrities Who Attended Vogue Beauty Awards 2014

Vogue Beauty Awards 2014 took place in Mumbai last night. And Bollywood was in full attendance dressed in all their splendour. There were many celebrities present at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Some of the Bollywood biggies such as Kajol, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty were also among the best dressed celebrities at the event.

There were also some rising stars such as Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi. They were all dressed to impress. All the lovely ladies at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2014 were sporting many designer fashion labels at the event. Some of the celebrities on the red carpet were also dressed in clothes freshly off the ramp.

India Couture Week 2014 has barely got over and two of Monisha Jaising's outfits have already got picked. We saw Aditi Rao Hydari and Shilpa Shetty wear black outfits that were totally fresh off the ramp. We also saw Kajol in Shehla Khan pantsuit. There was also Kangana Ranaut dressed in a pretty Namrata Joshipura outfit.

Check out the fashion hits and misses of the celebrities at Vogue Beauty Awards 2014.