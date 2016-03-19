Here's How You Can Keep Your House Cool This Summer With AC Improvement lekhaka-Staff

Summer is knocking at your door. The word is enough to remind you about the burning sun, sweaty afternoon, uncomfortable nights and much more. So, what are you doing to keep yourself cool in this summer season? Bathing repeatedly and having chilled water and ice creams also do not seem to help at times.

However, do you know that with tips to keep your house cool in summer, you can beat the heat and also save your pocket?

How? Read on to find out!

Actually, the air conditioner can solve your problem inside your house. But, is it possible to sit inside your house all the time in summer? Also, you can’t put on AC 24*7, as that may bring a huge electric bill at the end of the month.

If you have children, they tend to enter into the AC room after returning from school or playground. This practice is the worst thing about summer.

They can suffer from cough, cold and even fever. Not only that but also the cool air of AC can make your skin drier.

Hence, follow the ways on how to keep your house cool in the summer season naturally and you’re done. With these natural tips to keep your house cool in summer, you can get some relief this year without having any side effects.

Therefore, read on to know more about how to keep your house cool in summer season naturally.

1.Natural Ventilation: Observe which part of your house is the most airy. Notice from which direction the wind blow towards your house. If you know this, you can keep the windows open of that side and your rooms will be airy after the sunset. 2.Keep Windows Open: Not during the daytime, but after the sunset. Summer in our country brings hot wind during daytime, which may cause sunstroke. But after the sunset, when temperature reduces a bit, a cool wind and often a soothing storm comes in with the rain. Open your windows in the evening to let air enter inside. 3.White Linen Is A Saviour: If you need tips to keep your house cool in summer, try this one. While the thick material of bed sheets and upholsters can make you sweaty, white or light-coloured materials don't absorb heat and reflect it. Besides, those give a soothing effect to your room too. 4.Landscaping Must Be Smart: Are you looking for tips on how to keep your house cool in summer naturally? Concentrate on landscaping. Place trees, vine and shrubs in a way that your house can be kept cool. Plant shady trees in the east-west direction to prevent direct sunlight from entering your house. Plant grass around your house to have a cooler effect. 5.White Roof: This is considered as one of the best processes of how to keep the house cool in summer naturally, mainly in metropolitan cities. White is considered to reflect the UV rays of the sun and give your house a cooling effect naturally. So, people are now painting their roofs and terrace areas white. 6.Make Your Own Air Conditioner: Keep a bowl of ice cubes under the fan and switch on the fan. As the ice melts, the air will pick up the chill water and circulate it throughout the room. It will automatically circulate cool air. This is how to keep your house cool in summer naturally.