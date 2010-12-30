New Year 2020: Check Out These Interesting Outdoor Party Ideas And Make This Day Special Gardening oi-Anjana NS

With the world all set to welcome this new year 2020, outdoor new year party decoration tips are what everyone is looking at. If you haven't yet planned a place to party then how about having a new year bash in your own garden. Get ready to host a rocking new year party celebration with live music and a wacky outdoor dance floor. Take a look at these outdoor new year party tips and suggestions.

Outdoor new year party Tips -

1. Make an arrangement for some good collection of music and equipment (or if you can arrange for a DJ it will be really cool as he will play some peppy music). Make space for a dance floor in your garden and that will make a statement in your outdoor party.

2. Come up with party theme for your outdoor. Choose any theme like the hippy style, retro style or maybe the 60′s or 50′s dressing or a costume party. Arrange for theme-specific dress code if possible. Include theme specific games in the party for kids and adults separately.

3. Arrange for a buffet for your outdoor new year party as it will keep the food warm and will also save your worry. If it is buffet then you do not have to serve your guests and take individual care. Arrange for beverages and fries that suits all ages. A barbeque and a beer crate can also be placed in a corner.

4. Lighting plays an important role in setting the party mood so decorate your outdoor with a variety of party lights like disco lights, tiny light strings, colourful glow balloons, shining lanterns etc. Do not go for only plain light fixtures as your outdoor will look boring and dull.

4. You can use your Christmas decor items like candles, stars, bells, chimes etc. to revamp your outdoor. Decorate your garden trees with shining Christmas ornaments and tiny Christmas lights can make your trees glow adding to the party effect.

5. You can also use inflatable decorations, streamers and poppers to highlight your outdoor decorations.

6. If you have a pool in your garden then place the small scented candles in the pool. Tiny lit candles in the pool will add to the outdoor party decor.

Try these outdoor new year party tips and celebrate this new year in a unique way and enjoy.