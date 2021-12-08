For Quick Alerts
Redecorate Your Room Without Burning A Hole In The Pocket: Ideas For Everyone!
Decor
oi-Amritha K
By Amritha K
When you think of redecorating the house, the first thing that comes to mind is - the expenses (at least that's the case for most of us (sic)). Freshening up your space doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. You can do something as simple as getting a new plant child or hanging removable wallpaper behind your bed. Trust me, even the smallest change/addition can light up your room in so many different ways!
So, let's give some life to your plain old boring room!
Tips To Easily Upgrade Your Room
- Reposition your bed.
- Arrange your artwork.
- Get plants.
- Add a mirror.
- Decorate the wall with tapestries.
- Change up the lighting in the room.
- Take out anything you don't need.
- Disguise your router and hide your cords. You can find a lot of products to help you with it.
- Get higher curtains or hang your current ones higher.
- Put some patterned wallpaper on your door or on your furniture.
- Organize your scattered documents in folders.
- Mop up all the surfaces and clean the electronics.
- Mount more of your furniture on the wall if you can.
- Organize your non-seasonal stuff in storage boxes (like winter clothes).
- Get new sheets, but most importantly wash them.
- Stack up on throw pillows for sleeping.
- Don't leave junk under the table.
- Throw on a comforter for a touch of luxury.
- Get a rug.
- Diffuse some of your favourite scents.
- Add a pop of colour to the walls with removable wallpaper. Change it if you get bored with it.
- Change the furniture layout every month.
- Hang photos or frame favourite memories.
Happy Redecorating!
