How To Make Your Home Guest-Friendly In A Few Minutes, Especially Amidst The Pandemic? Decor oi-Amritha K

Cleanliness, communication, and flexibility have always been hallmarks of great guest satisfaction, but they're now more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Etiquette and homes experts agree that communication, flexibility, and compassion are key to a smooth transition during the pandemic. So, keeping the continuing pandemic in mind, we have gathered a list of things you need to keep an eye out for if you are hosting people.

So, here we go - take a look at how to make your home guest-friendly, especially amidst the pandemic.

Note: Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling. If you can avoid the trip, be it to your friend's place or your mom's home, think twice and then think again if you really want to make that visit.

Tips To Make Your Home Guest-Friendly

It is a good idea to prepare the essentials your guests will need during their stay, even if you do not have a dedicated guest room in your home.

Sheets and linens for guests should be washed.

Be sure to provide towels, washcloths, and hand towels for your guests.

Clean the bathroom thoroughly.

Empty the trash. If this is accomplished, a bathroom will appear more organised and cleaner, eliminating unpleasant odours.

Light a candle. Candles can be used to replace any residual odours and create a welcoming atmosphere.

You can add inviting warmth to your home by layering beautiful rugs, adding chunky knit throws to your beds, chairs, and sofas, and by filling baskets with extra pillows and blankets.

It is a good idea to provide toiletries for guests (hotel freebies are great for this).

Sweep or vacuum your guest room.

You should find a way to easily display (or have available) your Wi-Fi password.

Remove any extra items from your guest room to make more space.

Be sure to serve snacks as well. You may not have the time to prepare homemade treats but arranging pre-packaged snacks on pretty plates and bowls can make a big difference in the presentation.

Stock up on certain foods and beverages if you know that your guests will enjoy them.

Play some music or simply select a pre-made Spotify playlist to create the perfect atmosphere for your guests' arrival.

And most importantly, keep extra disposable masks, hand sanitisers, tissue papers and liquid soap.