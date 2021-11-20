Home Decor: 16 Tips To Make Your Small Room Look Bigger! Decor oi-Amritha K

When you cram all your stuff into a tiny space, it can feel cramped, claustrophobic, and far from relaxing. It takes conscious effort to make that not happen. You know how hard it is to make a small room look bigger, whether you live in a dorm or an overpriced apartment in a metropolitan area.

Good news: you might be surprised at how easy it is to live small - while looking big. It's all about tricking the eye into seeing more space by using three simple concepts: scale, light, and movement.

Let's take a look.

Tips To Make A Small Room Look Bigger

If you wish to give a room depth, use very light colours or very dark colours. By painting the walls and ceiling the same shade of white, this cloud-like effect is further enhanced. Also, it serves to blur the boundary between wall and ceiling, causing your eye to travel upward, thereby making the ceiling appear higher.

Use hidden storage or multi-functional furniture.

Install floor-to-ceiling curtains.

You can also leave your windows uncovered, to create a sense of depth in a small space.

Choose a few larger decorative accents rather than many small ones. It's better to have a large sofa and 1 accent chair in a living room than 4 accent chairs.

Rather than relying entirely on one overhead light, use a few lamps to distribute light evenly throughout the room.

Rugs help to define spaces, as they give the rooms a finished and pulled together appearance. In addition, they can create the illusion that the rooms are larger.

Make a space feel more open by purchasing furniture with exposed legs.

Don't place your furniture against the walls. Placing a piece at an angle, or surrounding it with open space, can sometimes make a space appear larger.

Consider buying furniture that has multiple uses, such as ottomans that can be used both as a coffee table and as extra seating.

Don't fill up every shelf in a room. A few empty spaces will give your small space an airier feel.

Regularly declutter your workspace. Every six months, try to declutter cabinets, closets, and any other rooms that begin to feel overcrowded. When a room is cluttered, it will feel small.

In a small room, one naturally wishes to maximize the available space by pushing all the furniture to the sides. In some cases, it is better to arrange furniture on one side of the room, so that people can move freely through.

If possible, avoid heavy fabrics and materials that absorb light and weigh down your room. Linen is a very good example of a lightweight material that will enhance the airiness of a room.

Consider installing a striped floor, which gives the impression that the room is endless.

Simple is best. When it comes to small spaces, editing is key. The more items, possessions, and patterns you have in a room, the more cluttered it will feel.

Try these tips and let us know how it goes. Happy redecorating!