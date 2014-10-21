Diwali 2019: Decoration Ideas To Elevate The Decor Of Your House Using Waste Materials Decor oi-Staff

Diwali is a festival of lights and vibrant colours. This Diwali, add glamour and light in your home by making use of waste materials or scrap! Celebrating this festival on a low budget is what attracts a lot of people today. This year the festival will be celebrated on 27 October.

If you want to spend less and make use of the scrap lying around in your abode, here are some perfect Diwali decoration ideas. This Diwali, decoration using scraps should be dealt delicately. If the material is over the hill, discard it, but if you can make something out of it, use it wisely. These Diwali home décor tips are simple to prepare but it is time-consuming. You will need a lot of glue, glitter and other essentials to design these handmade Diwali decorations using leftovers.

Here are some of the best tips on Diwali decoration using waste materials:

Diwali Lamps

Plastic bottles are the best options to make Diwali lamps. Using a pair of scissors, make a cut a little below the neck of the plastic bottle. At regular intervals on the crown of the bottle, cut in petal layers. Invert the petal layers to see if it is stiff in nature. Dab a little glue on the petals and on the inside of the neck. Add glitter to cover the entire bottle. Allow it to dry overnight. You can also paint it to showcase your creativity.

Candle Decoration

If you have a lot of spare candles in your home, make use of it this Diwali. You will need a lot of lights to make your home glow this festive season. Instead of using the diya, make your own sassy candles. All you need is dry leaves and paint. Collect a handful of dry leaves and flowers of all shapes. Paint the leaves and flowers using vibrant colours. When dry, stick them onto the candle. Using this Diwali decoration idea, add in different colours and patterns to each candle.

Glass Lamps

If you are tired of Diyas, add light to your home with the help of glass lamps. Materials needed are an old cd or DVD, pebbles or colourful stones, scented candles and glue. Place the cd on a flat surface. Add a layer of glue around the rim of the cd. Now, gently add one pebble at a time next to each other. Keeping building the wall of pebbles to a certain height. Place a scented candle in the middle of the cd and ignite it. This is one of the most beautiful glass lamps to decorate your home with this Diwali.

Sweet Paper Dish

Diwali is also a festival where you exchange a lot of sweets. By gifting your special someone a handmade sweet box with homemade chocolates, they will be delighted. Making this Diwali decoration using waste material is easy but time-consuming. All you need is a coloured chart paper, a pair of scissors and embellishments (sequins, beads and bindis).

Crackers

Save the environment by not bursting crackers this Diwali. To spread the joy of the festival, make paper crackers at home and deck up your living room. There are various ways to make colourful paper crackers using waste materials.