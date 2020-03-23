Coronavirus: Young People Can Get Affected By The Virus, Warns WHO

New Evidence From CDC Warns Young People

"The choices made by the young can be the difference between life and death for someone else," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO's warning to the young people came after a number of reports pointed out the negligence of young people in many countries about the health warnings [2].

Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. WHO Director-General further added, "I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around."

Studies revealed that people of all ages can be infected by the virus, but it is especially dangerous for older people and those with underlying illnesses [3]. According to Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, "Mass gathering cannot only amplify the disease but they can disseminate the disease very far away from the centre. So they can be very, very, very, very dangerous in terms of epidemic management" [4].

Hospitals in Italy are seeing people in their 20s and 30s admitted to intensive care with severe cases of coronavirus. While 50 per cent of the patients in the intensive care unit in Italy, which are the most severe patients, are over 65 years old. And the remaining patients are younger than 65.