Coronavirus: Young People Can Get Affected By The Virus, Warns WHO
With more than 358,735 cases reported worldwide and a death toll of 15,433, older people and people with autoimmune conditions were considered to be at high-risk of contracting the disease. According to reports, this has caused a streak of careless action by young people around the globe where they discarded the warnings of CDC and took part in public functions.
As the coronavirus pandemic takes an ever-larger toll across the world, extensive researches and surveys are being conducted to expand the understanding of who is at greatest risk of infection, serious illness, and death, detailed information.
In light of this comes the latest report which states that "young people are not invincible" [1].
New Evidence From CDC Warns Young People
"The choices made by the young can be the difference between life and death for someone else," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO's warning to the young people came after a number of reports pointed out the negligence of young people in many countries about the health warnings [2].
Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. WHO Director-General further added, "I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around."
Studies revealed that people of all ages can be infected by the virus, but it is especially dangerous for older people and those with underlying illnesses [3]. According to Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, "Mass gathering cannot only amplify the disease but they can disseminate the disease very far away from the centre. So they can be very, very, very, very dangerous in terms of epidemic management" [4].
Hospitals in Italy are seeing people in their 20s and 30s admitted to intensive care with severe cases of coronavirus. While 50 per cent of the patients in the intensive care unit in Italy, which are the most severe patients, are over 65 years old. And the remaining patients are younger than 65.
Physical Distance Instead Of Social Distancing
Recent reports show that WHO has shifted from the social distancing to physical distancing to prevent the transmission of the disease. "We re changing to say ‘physical distance' and that's on purpose because we want people to remain connected," said Dr Maria Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist.
She added, "So find ways to do that, find ways through the Internet and through different social media to remain connected because your mental health going through this (pandemic) is just as important as your physical health."
Current Scenario Of The Covid-19 Pandemic
As of today, there are 358,823 coronavirus cases with 15,433 deaths. On a hopeful note, 100,658 have recovered [5]. There are 242,732 active cases with 231,100 (95%) in mild condition and the remaining 11,632 (5%) in serious or critical condition. 116,091 cases have been closed in total, with 100,658 (87%) being recovered/discharged and 5,433 (13%) deaths.
The global shortage of protective gear for health workers and diagnostic tests will be met by Chinese producers who have agreed to supply the WHO. Air bridges will be used to supply the gears to avoid contact and any possible spread of infection.
The WHO has distributed 1.5 million lab tests worldwide, but will soon require more, close to 80 times more, reports point out.
On A Final Note…
Amind global fear and anxiety, it is irresponsible to disregard the warnings and health guidelines recommended by the experts. Apart from the risk of contracting the infection, you are also putting others at the risk of the coronavirus infection by being negligent.