6 Yoga Asanas To Try In 2020 For Mental Well-Being Wellness oi-Grand Master Akshar

Among the many practices, we must adopt in 2020 is the practice of mental well-being in our daily routine. Have you made resolutions to stick by for this year? Planned how you can modify your lifestyle in order to incorporate them into your routine? Many a time it is the gap between where we want to be and where we are that causes us distress. New year resolutions help us put our plans to action by giving us the chance at a fresh start.

Regular practice of yoga builds your self-esteem, makes you calmer and drives away stress. When we are physically fit, we also gain mental fitness. This is the strength that we need to tackle any obstacle or hurdles in our path.

Here are a few practices that you can include in your daily or weekly schedule for better all-round health.

Jal Namaskar The tattva of Jal or water is one that nurtures life. To show our gratitude to the life-giving water, we can offer the salutation of jal namaskar. The vinyasa is designed with a total of 28 counts containing asanas such as matsyendra asana, Halasana, Supta Vajrasana and Matsya asana. Practicing jal namaskar will help you identify and experience the water element within your body. This namaskar can be performed at any time of the day on an empty stomach. How to do: Asana 1: Padmasana - Lotus Pose Asana 2: Dandasana - Staff Pose Asana 3: Naukasana - Boat Pose Asana 4: Dandasana - Staff Pose Asana 5: Padmasana - Lotus Pose Asana 6: Dandasana - Staff Pose Asana 7: Halasana - Plough Pose Asana 8: Adhomukha Swanasana - Downward-facing Dog Pose Asana 9: Supta Vajrasana - Reclined Thunderbolt Posture Asana 10: Matsyasana - Fish Pose Asana 11 & 12: Ardha Matsyendrasana - Half Pose Dedicated to Sage Matsyendra Asana 13: Padma Sirshasana - Lotus Headstand Asana 14: Pindasana - Embryo Pose Prithvi Namaskar Prithvi or earth is the tattva of strength, form, patience and vitality. The prithvi namaskar is a tribute to this divine tattva that we call our home. Through the practice of this namaskar, which is a vinyasa consisting of 27 counts, the body forges the capacity to imbibe the divine qualities of the earth tattva. This Namaskar can be performed at any time of the day on an empty stomach. How to do: Asana 1: Gupt Padmasana - Hidden Lotus Pose Asana 2: Adavasana - Reversed Corpse Pose Asana 3: Shalabhasana - Locust Pose Asana 4: Urdhwa Mukha Swanasana - Upward-facing Dog Pose Asana 5: Parvat asana - Mountain Pose Asana 6: Dolasana - Pendulum Pose Asana 7: Vajrasana - Thunderbolt Posture Asana 8: Adhomukha Swanasana - Downward-facing Dog Pose Asana 9: Marichyasana - Pose Dedicated to Sage Marichi Asana 10: Adhomukha Swanasana - Downward-facing Dog Pose Asana 11: Marichyasana - Pose Dedicated to Sage Marichi Asana 12: Adhomukha Swanasana - Downward-facing Dog Pose Asana 13: Dandasana - Staff Pose Asana 14: Karnapeedasana - Ear Pressure Pose Asana 15: Dandasana - Staff Pose Asana 16: Pindasana - Embryo Pose Asana 17: Vajrasana - Thunderbolt Posture Asana 18: Mayurasana - Peacock Pose Asana 19: Balasana - Child Pose Asana 20: Bhoomi Naman Padmasana - Lotus Bowing to Earth Posture Asana 21: Advasana - Reversed Corpse Pose Asana 22: Parvatasana - Mountain Pose Asana 23: Yajnasana - Offering Posture Asana 24: Parvathasana - Mountain Pose Asana 25: Yajnasana - Offering Pose Asana 26: Parvathasana - Mountain Pose Asana 27: Gupt Padmasana - Hidden Lotus Pose Murcha Pranayam Benefits: Prevents genetic diseases from occurring by altering the structure of the DNA

Provides the practitioner with a subtle sensation of euphoria.

Enhances the mental energy of the practitioner.

Cleanses the mind completely and the practitioner feels extreme joy and lightness, which can be equated with the feeling of floating How to do: Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Bend your head forward and reach your chin towards your chest

Inhale through your nose and fill your lungs with air

Lift your head, take it behind and rest your head on your shoulders

Open your mouth without breathing out

Retain your breath for as long as possible

After you have held the breath for a while, close your mouth, bend your head forward, reach your chin towards your chest and breathe out Duration: You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time. Ujjayi Pranayama Benefits: Acts as an effective treatment for hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism

Enhances your voice and helps you sing better

Cleanses your digestive organs

Helps you produce sound from a conch shell How to do: Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your left palm on your knee facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Contract your throat and breathe in from your nose

As you inhale, you must make an audible sound

After you have slowly filled your lungs with air, make an ‘O' shape with your lips and exhale through it Duration: You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time. Khand Pranayama Benefits: This powerful pranayama affects the functioning of different systems of the body and affords countless benefits. This pranayama will help you develop physically, mentally and emotionally.

Increases lungs capacity to take in oxygen

Builds stamina

Promotes excess fat loss

Improves skin health

Exclusively beneficial to sportsperson, such as athletes, basketball players, etc.

Increases lifespan

Reverses age by retaining youth

Useful for mountain climbers, athletes and runners

Improves stamina

Athletes can use this breathing technique to enhance their perseverance levels for an entire range of games and sporting activities.

This pranayama functions as a wonder drug for individuals with shortness of breath.

One can effect positive change and tranquillity by practising this pranayama in just three or four days. How to do: Sit down in Dandasana, keep your back straight and breathe for some time.

Fold your legs in Sukhasana and prepare your mind for the practice.

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Vajrasana, Ardhapadmasan, Padmasana or Siddhasana) Ideal posture is Poorna Padmasana

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts

Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice Duration: You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time. Sthiti Dhyan This is a meditation technique to help calm your nerves, raise mindfulness and deflect any negative experiences. How to do: Stand or sit comfortably

Be mindful of the surroundings, noises, smells, colours etc.

Slowly turn to the right side to gaze and observe, then turn to the left and repeat

Use a journal to make a note of all your observations and the different sensations you felt

This will help increase your observation powers, make you more focussed and alert

Removes distractions When we are unhappy with ourselves or any situation is when we tend to shun socialising. This leads to rising panic, frustration, and anxiety. By shying away from any interactions with friends, well-wishers and family, we may coop ourselves up. But this in fact will only serve to worsen the problem. To become who we want to be, or to better ourselves in any small way, we must take that first step towards growth and our own well-being. Yoga is a discipline that can train both your mind and body. This helps in regulating your emotions for better overall well-being. Let this year mark the transition towards the journey where you prepare to be the best version of yourself.

