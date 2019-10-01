World Vegetarian Day 2019: History, Significance & Types Of Vegetarians Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

World Vegetarian Day is observed on 1 October every year. The day aims at raising awareness about the environmental and health benefits of vegetarianism and focuses on encouraging people to follow a vegetarian diet.

History Of World Vegetarian Day

World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) as a way to promote the vegetarian lifestyle among non-vegetarians. A year later, in 1978, it was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union.

Over the years, vegetarianism has gained popularity as more and more people are looking at the environmental issues surrounding the consumption of meat. Also, following a vegetarian diet reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke and other chronic health problems.

6 Health Benefits Of Eating A Plant-based Diet

Significance Of World Vegetarian Day

In many cultures, vegetarianism is an important part of religion. For example, the Jain religion strictly follows a vegetarian diet and prohibits eating animal products and the consumption of root vegetables like potatoes, garlic, and onions.

This religious vegetarianism has its roots in a philosophy of non-violence and compassion towards the animals.

Others follow vegetarianism to protect the environment and believe that killing animals for food has a negative impact on the environment. They also have a concern for animals and their treatment at farms, where they are raised for food.

There is also another section of people who adopt a vegetarian diet for its health benefits.

Types Of Vegetarians

Lacto-ovo vegetarian - These type of vegetarians consume dairy and egg products in addition to plant-based foods.

Lacto vegetarian - This type of vegetarians consume dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, ghee, butter, cream, and kefir.

Ovo vegetarian - This type of vegetarians eat eggs along with plant-based food.

Vegans - Vegans consume only plant-based foods and stay away from all animal products like milk, butter, cheese, yoghurt, buttermilk and honey.

Pesco-vegetarian - They follow a semi-vegetarian diet - meaning, in addition to the plant-based foods, they also consume fish and seafood.