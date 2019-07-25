ENGLISH

    Lacto-vegetarian Diet: Health Benefits, Risks, & Diet Plan

    By

    Forget Mediterranean diet, Paleo diet, Atkins diet and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet! Lacto-vegetarian diet is the new trend right now, which people are opting for due to its numerous health benefits.

    What Is A Lacto-vegetarian Diet?

    A lacto-vegetarian diet is a type of vegetarian diet that excludes poultry, meat, seafood, and eggs. In other words, a lacto-vegetarian diet includes all plant-based foods and dairy products like yogurt, cheese, milk, goat's milk, etc.

    According to a study, reducing the intake of meat and other animal products benefits your health in several ways [1] .

    In India, some communities follow a lacto-vegetarian diet as their religious practices and beliefs demand so.

    Health Benefits Of Lacto-vegetarian Diet

    1. Aids in losing weight

    Studies have shown that body mass index (BMI) is lower in vegetarians as compared to those who eat meat [2] . Plant-based diets contain fewer calories, more fibre than meat-based diets, which is beneficial for losing weight.

    2. Supports heart health

    According to a report published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, lacto-vegetarian diet aids in lowering bad cholesterol, which is a major contributor to heart disease [3] . Vegetarian diet, like the lacto-vegetarian diet, is helpful in reducing high blood pressure level, thereby lowering the risk for heart attack and brain stroke.

    3. Prevents cancer

    According to a study published in the Cancer Management and Research, the consumption of a vegetarian diet can lower the risk of developing several kinds of cancer by 10-12 per cent [4] .

    4. Controls blood sugar

    Research studies have shown that lacto-vegetarian diet can control blood sugar levels. A study which included 255 type 2 diabetic people who consumed vegetarian diet had a significant reduction in haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) [5] .

    156,000 adults who followed a lacto-vegetarian diet were 33 per cent less likely to have type 2 diabetes, compared to those who follow non-vegetarian diets, mentioned concluded a research study, published in the Nutrition Journal [6] .

    Foods To Eat On A Lacto-vegetarian Diet

    • Fruits - Oranges, peaches, bananas, apples, melons, berries, and pears.
    • Vegetables - Bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kale and arugula.
    • Whole grains - Oats, rice, quinoa, amaranth, barley, and buckwheat.
    • Legumes - Chickpeas, peas, lentils, and beans.
    • Dairy products - Butter, cheese, yogurt, and milk.
    • Healthy fats - Avocado, olive oil, and coconut oil.
    • Nuts - Hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts, pistachios, and nut butters.
    • Protein foods - Tofu, tempeh, vegetarian protein powder, whey, and nutritional yeast.
    • Seeds - Sunflower seeds, chia seeds,pumpkin seeds, Flaxseeds, and hemp seeds.
    • Herbs and spices - Rosemary, thyme, cumin, oregano, turmeric, pepper, and basil.

    Foods To Avoid On A Lacto-vegetarian Diet

    • Meat - Lamb, beef, pork, veal, and processed meat products like sausage, bacon, and deli meat.
    • Poultry - Chicken, goose, turkey, duck, and quail.
    • Eggs - Egg yolks, egg whites, and whole eggs.
    • Seafood - Sardines, mackerel, tuna, salmon, shrimp, and anchovies.
    • Meat-based ingredients - Carmine, gelatin, suet, and lard.

    Side Effects Of Lacto-vegetarian Diet

    Meat, seafood, and poultry are a rich source of protein, zinc, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12. Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin D. A deficiency in these nutrients can lead to certain health conditions like changes in mood, anaemia, impaired immune function, and stunted growth [7] , [8] .

    Diet Plan For Lacto-vegetarian Diet

    Monday meal plan

    Breakfast

    • Oatmeal with cinnamon powder and sliced banana

    Lunch

    • Vegetable burger with sweet potato wedges and side salad

    Dinner

    • Bell peppers stuffed with quinoa, mixed veggies, and beans

    Tuesday meal plan

    Breakfast

    • Yogurt topped with walnuts and mixed berries

    Lunch

    • Lentil curry with brown rice, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes

    Dinner

    • Stir-fry peppers, carrots, green beans, carrots, and sesame-ginger tofu

    Wednesday meal plan

    Breakfast

    • Smoothie with veggies, fruit, whey protein, and nut butter

    Lunch

    • Chickpea pot pie with a side of roasted carrots

    Dinner

    • Teriyaki tempeh with couscous and broccoli

    Thursday meal plan

    Breakfast

    • Oats with milk, chia seeds, and fruits

    Lunch

    • Burrito bowl with black beans, cheese, rice, salsa, guacamole, and vegetables

    Dinner

    • Vegetables with sour cream and a side salad

    Friday meal plan

    Breakfast

    • Avocado toast with tomatoes and feta cheese

    Lunch

    • Roasted asparagus and lentils

    Dinner

    • Falafel wrap with tahini, onions, parsley, tomatoes, and lettuce.

    Healthy Snacks To Include In A Lacto-vegetarian Diet

    • Sliced apples with nut butter
    • Carrots and hummus
    • Cheese and crackers
    • Mixed fruit with cottage cheese
    • Kale chips
    • Yogurt with berries
    • Roasted edamame
    • Trail mix with nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate
