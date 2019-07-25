Lacto-vegetarian Diet: Health Benefits, Risks, & Diet Plan Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Forget Mediterranean diet, Paleo diet, Atkins diet and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet! Lacto-vegetarian diet is the new trend right now, which people are opting for due to its numerous health benefits.

What Is A Lacto-vegetarian Diet?

A lacto-vegetarian diet is a type of vegetarian diet that excludes poultry, meat, seafood, and eggs. In other words, a lacto-vegetarian diet includes all plant-based foods and dairy products like yogurt, cheese, milk, goat's milk, etc.

According to a study, reducing the intake of meat and other animal products benefits your health in several ways [1] .

In India, some communities follow a lacto-vegetarian diet as their religious practices and beliefs demand so.

Health Benefits Of Lacto-vegetarian Diet

1. Aids in losing weight

Studies have shown that body mass index (BMI) is lower in vegetarians as compared to those who eat meat [2] . Plant-based diets contain fewer calories, more fibre than meat-based diets, which is beneficial for losing weight.

2. Supports heart health

According to a report published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, lacto-vegetarian diet aids in lowering bad cholesterol, which is a major contributor to heart disease [3] . Vegetarian diet, like the lacto-vegetarian diet, is helpful in reducing high blood pressure level, thereby lowering the risk for heart attack and brain stroke.

3. Prevents cancer

According to a study published in the Cancer Management and Research, the consumption of a vegetarian diet can lower the risk of developing several kinds of cancer by 10-12 per cent [4] .

4. Controls blood sugar

Research studies have shown that lacto-vegetarian diet can control blood sugar levels. A study which included 255 type 2 diabetic people who consumed vegetarian diet had a significant reduction in haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) [5] .

156,000 adults who followed a lacto-vegetarian diet were 33 per cent less likely to have type 2 diabetes, compared to those who follow non-vegetarian diets, mentioned concluded a research study, published in the Nutrition Journal [6] .

Foods To Eat On A Lacto-vegetarian Diet

Fruits - Oranges, peaches, bananas, apples, melons, berries, and pears.

Vegetables - Bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kale and arugula.

Whole grains - Oats, rice, quinoa, amaranth, barley, and buckwheat.

Legumes - Chickpeas, peas, lentils, and beans.

Dairy products - Butter, cheese, yogurt, and milk.

Healthy fats - Avocado, olive oil, and coconut oil.

Nuts - Hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts, pistachios, and nut butters.

Protein foods - Tofu, tempeh, vegetarian protein powder, whey, and nutritional yeast.

Seeds - Sunflower seeds, chia seeds,pumpkin seeds, Flaxseeds, and hemp seeds.

Herbs and spices - Rosemary, thyme, cumin, oregano, turmeric, pepper, and basil.

Foods To Avoid On A Lacto-vegetarian Diet

Meat - Lamb, beef, pork, veal, and processed meat products like sausage, bacon, and deli meat.

Poultry - Chicken, goose, turkey, duck, and quail.

Eggs - Egg yolks, egg whites, and whole eggs.

Seafood - Sardines, mackerel, tuna, salmon, shrimp, and anchovies.

Meat-based ingredients - Carmine, gelatin, suet, and lard.

Side Effects Of Lacto-vegetarian Diet

Meat, seafood, and poultry are a rich source of protein, zinc, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12. Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin D. A deficiency in these nutrients can lead to certain health conditions like changes in mood, anaemia, impaired immune function, and stunted growth [7] , [8] .

Diet Plan For Lacto-vegetarian Diet

Monday meal plan

Breakfast

Oatmeal with cinnamon powder and sliced banana

Lunch

Vegetable burger with sweet potato wedges and side salad

Dinner

Bell peppers stuffed with quinoa, mixed veggies, and beans

Tuesday meal plan

Breakfast

Yogurt topped with walnuts and mixed berries

Lunch

Lentil curry with brown rice, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes

Dinner

Stir-fry peppers, carrots, green beans, carrots, and sesame-ginger tofu

Wednesday meal plan

Breakfast

Smoothie with veggies, fruit, whey protein, and nut butter

Lunch

Chickpea pot pie with a side of roasted carrots

Dinner

Teriyaki tempeh with couscous and broccoli

Thursday meal plan

Breakfast

Oats with milk, chia seeds, and fruits

Lunch

Burrito bowl with black beans, cheese, rice, salsa, guacamole, and vegetables

Dinner

Vegetables with sour cream and a side salad

Friday meal plan

Breakfast

Avocado toast with tomatoes and feta cheese

Lunch

Roasted asparagus and lentils

Dinner

Falafel wrap with tahini, onions, parsley, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Healthy Snacks To Include In A Lacto-vegetarian Diet

Sliced apples with nut butter

Carrots and hummus

Cheese and crackers

Mixed fruit with cottage cheese

Kale chips

Yogurt with berries

Roasted edamame

Trail mix with nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate

