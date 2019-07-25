Just In
Lacto-vegetarian Diet: Health Benefits, Risks, & Diet Plan
Forget Mediterranean diet, Paleo diet, Atkins diet and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet! Lacto-vegetarian diet is the new trend right now, which people are opting for due to its numerous health benefits.
What Is A Lacto-vegetarian Diet?
A lacto-vegetarian diet is a type of vegetarian diet that excludes poultry, meat, seafood, and eggs. In other words, a lacto-vegetarian diet includes all plant-based foods and dairy products like yogurt, cheese, milk, goat's milk, etc.
According to a study, reducing the intake of meat and other animal products benefits your health in several ways [1] .
In India, some communities follow a lacto-vegetarian diet as their religious practices and beliefs demand so.
Health Benefits Of Lacto-vegetarian Diet
1. Aids in losing weight
Studies have shown that body mass index (BMI) is lower in vegetarians as compared to those who eat meat [2] . Plant-based diets contain fewer calories, more fibre than meat-based diets, which is beneficial for losing weight.
2. Supports heart health
According to a report published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, lacto-vegetarian diet aids in lowering bad cholesterol, which is a major contributor to heart disease [3] . Vegetarian diet, like the lacto-vegetarian diet, is helpful in reducing high blood pressure level, thereby lowering the risk for heart attack and brain stroke.
3. Prevents cancer
According to a study published in the Cancer Management and Research, the consumption of a vegetarian diet can lower the risk of developing several kinds of cancer by 10-12 per cent [4] .
4. Controls blood sugar
Research studies have shown that lacto-vegetarian diet can control blood sugar levels. A study which included 255 type 2 diabetic people who consumed vegetarian diet had a significant reduction in haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) [5] .
156,000 adults who followed a lacto-vegetarian diet were 33 per cent less likely to have type 2 diabetes, compared to those who follow non-vegetarian diets, mentioned concluded a research study, published in the Nutrition Journal [6] .
Foods To Eat On A Lacto-vegetarian Diet
- Fruits - Oranges, peaches, bananas, apples, melons, berries, and pears.
- Vegetables - Bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kale and arugula.
- Whole grains - Oats, rice, quinoa, amaranth, barley, and buckwheat.
- Legumes - Chickpeas, peas, lentils, and beans.
- Dairy products - Butter, cheese, yogurt, and milk.
- Healthy fats - Avocado, olive oil, and coconut oil.
- Nuts - Hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts, pistachios, and nut butters.
- Protein foods - Tofu, tempeh, vegetarian protein powder, whey, and nutritional yeast.
- Seeds - Sunflower seeds, chia seeds,pumpkin seeds, Flaxseeds, and hemp seeds.
- Herbs and spices - Rosemary, thyme, cumin, oregano, turmeric, pepper, and basil.
Foods To Avoid On A Lacto-vegetarian Diet
- Meat - Lamb, beef, pork, veal, and processed meat products like sausage, bacon, and deli meat.
- Poultry - Chicken, goose, turkey, duck, and quail.
- Eggs - Egg yolks, egg whites, and whole eggs.
- Seafood - Sardines, mackerel, tuna, salmon, shrimp, and anchovies.
- Meat-based ingredients - Carmine, gelatin, suet, and lard.
Side Effects Of Lacto-vegetarian Diet
Meat, seafood, and poultry are a rich source of protein, zinc, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12. Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin D. A deficiency in these nutrients can lead to certain health conditions like changes in mood, anaemia, impaired immune function, and stunted growth [7] , [8] .
Diet Plan For Lacto-vegetarian Diet
Monday meal plan
Breakfast
- Oatmeal with cinnamon powder and sliced banana
Lunch
- Vegetable burger with sweet potato wedges and side salad
Dinner
- Bell peppers stuffed with quinoa, mixed veggies, and beans
Tuesday meal plan
Breakfast
- Yogurt topped with walnuts and mixed berries
Lunch
- Lentil curry with brown rice, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes
Dinner
- Stir-fry peppers, carrots, green beans, carrots, and sesame-ginger tofu
Wednesday meal plan
Breakfast
- Smoothie with veggies, fruit, whey protein, and nut butter
Lunch
- Chickpea pot pie with a side of roasted carrots
Dinner
- Teriyaki tempeh with couscous and broccoli
Thursday meal plan
Breakfast
- Oats with milk, chia seeds, and fruits
Lunch
- Burrito bowl with black beans, cheese, rice, salsa, guacamole, and vegetables
Dinner
- Vegetables with sour cream and a side salad
Friday meal plan
Breakfast
- Avocado toast with tomatoes and feta cheese
Lunch
- Roasted asparagus and lentils
Dinner
- Falafel wrap with tahini, onions, parsley, tomatoes, and lettuce.
Healthy Snacks To Include In A Lacto-vegetarian Diet
- Sliced apples with nut butter
- Carrots and hummus
- Cheese and crackers
- Mixed fruit with cottage cheese
- Kale chips
- Yogurt with berries
- Roasted edamame
- Trail mix with nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate
