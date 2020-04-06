What You Should Know About The Musical Structure Of COVID-19 Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Since the spread of COVID-19, there have been many images of the virus surfacing across the internet. The COVID-19 coronavirus is believed to have protein spikes which help them enter into the host cells. Though the spike-like proteins are invisible to the naked eyes, it is, however, possible to listen to them. Yes, you heard it right.

Amid the coronavirus, an MIT professor has developed something surprising to all. With the use of artificial intelligence, Markus Buehler and his team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a 1 hour and 49 minutes audible representation of the structure of the spike proteins of COVID-19.

The audible sound represents the different aspects of the spike-like proteins which are usually made up of amino acids. With the help of a new technique called sonification, the MIT researchers have assigned the entire spikes a unique note and converted them into music.

Why Is It Developed?

COVID-19 is highly contagious. The spike-like protein on the virus is the reason for the contagious nature of the infection. These spikes of coronavirus help them to bind to the cells of the host and enter into the body. According to a study, coronavirus binds themselves to the ACE2 receptor present in the human cell surface and enter the body. These receptors are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. The infection tends to become severe in older patients and people with cardiovascular and hypertension diseases as they take medications that increase the number of ACE2 receptors. [1]

The audible music structure of the virus will help to find the sites on these spikes which can easily be bound by drugs or antibodies, hence preventing the multiplication of viruses in the ACE2 receptors. The method is believed to be faster and easy in preventing viruses than molecular modelling.

Benefits Of Translating Proteins Into Audible Sound

The brain of humans is great at processing sounds than images. Once a music is played, the brain easily picks up its features like volume, rhythm, pitch, melody and chords. As per the MIT researchers, the sound is the most elegant way to find the details stored in the spike or proteins of viruses compared to its image which is very small and can only be viewed under a high-powered microscope. Thus, representing the sequence of amino acid of the spikes in a musical composition is the best way to access its details. This method can also help other researchers understand the vibrational structure of coronavirus and design drugs that can fight against them.

What To Learn

The COVID-19 coronavirus can deceive their host and multiply. This is carried out by the spikes on their body surface that serves two purposes. Firstly, to help the virus in bind themselves to the receptors and enter into the host's body, and secondly, to allows the viral genome of the virus to adapt to the new environment and alter the programming of the host's cell to produce its own viral proteins. This is how it replicates and spread inside the body.

As you listen the music, you will find it soothing and pleasant to the ears. The music tricks our ears the same waycoronavirus tricks the host cells for their entrance. They introduce themselves as a friendly visitor and hijacks the host cells to produce viral proteins.

Is It effective For COVID-19?

According to the MIT researchers, the sound of spike proteins will help decode the functionality and design of coronavirus and compare its biochemical processes with the previous outbreaks of SARS and MERS. The vibrational pattern of spike proteins will also help in designing the drug to combat its effect. This can be carried out by searching a new protein whose melody can match with the antibody capable of interfering with the ability of the infection.

To Conclude

Music of coronavirus spikes is like an algorithm representation of its protein structure. It is just a way to use artificial intelligence to understand and speak the language of proteins to decode its information. As no exact cure for COVID-19 is discovered yet, this representation will help in finding the cure to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.