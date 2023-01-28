Viagra May Reduce Heart Attack Risk In Men; Is Impotence A Warning Sign Of Heart Disease? Wellness oi-Amritha K

When men suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED), doctors often prescribe Viagra. It is a prescription drug that helps men with ED achieve and maintain an erection by reducing the symptoms of ED.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra. It is a member of the phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor class of drugs.

In order to use Viagra, you would need to take it by mouth prior to having sex. You are not required to take Viagra regularly throughout the day [1].

It turns out that the use of Viagra is not only beneficial in the bedroom but is also beneficial for your heart health. Yes, popping a pill has never been more attractive, hasn't it?

Heart Health And Viagra: Is There A Connection?

When men with coronary artery disease (CAD) take Viagra due to impotence, they appear to live longer as well as reduce the risk of developing a new heart attack.

As a result, men who took a specific type of erectile dysfunction medication on a regular basis had a 25 per cent lower likelihood of dying prematurely than those who did not take these medications [2].

Heart disease risk is reduced

Men with ED who were exposed to PDE-5 inhibitors (similar to Viagra) showed significant associations with lower rates of heart problems such as angina, heart failure, revascularisation procedures, as well as major adverse cardiovascular events such as stroke and heart attack, suggesting a possible protective effect [3].

In the past, research has suggested that PDE-5 inhibitors may be beneficial for the heart.

As heart disease is the leading cause of death among men worldwide, this suggests a positive outlook.

How Does Viagra Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attack In Men?

There is some evidence that ED drugs may improve the dilating ability of blood vessels

Several studies have demonstrated that PDE-5 inhibitors improve blood vessel dilation and improve blood vessel lining function. As a result of the small reduction in blood pressure associated with these drugs, some of the workload may be taken off the heart over time and the tendency to develop atherosclerosis may decrease [4].

The use of PDE-5 inhibitors as a targeted therapy for treating pulmonary hypertension (PH) is common.

According to some studies, the drugs may have anti-platelet effects, which may assist in preventing blood clots.

According to some research, these medications may also protect the heart cells from low coronary flow or reduce inflammation.

PDE5 inhibitors did not only extend the life span of the men taking them, but they also reduced the risk of new heart attacks, heart failure, balloon dilations, and bypass surgery.

Is Impotence A Warning Sign Of Heart Disease?

It should be noted that erectile dysfunction - the inability to achieve and maintain a firm enough erection for sex - is not always an indication of an underlying issue with the heart [5].

In contrast to popular belief, erectile dysfunction is not a normal part of ageing; rather, it is almost always an indication of a physical issue.

It is commonly believed that erectile dysfunction is defined as the inability to obtain an erection at all. However, an early sign of the condition is the inability to maintain an erection for long enough to have satisfactory sexual relations.

Nevertheless, studies suggest that men with erectile dysfunction who do not have any obvious cause, such as trauma, and do not have any symptoms of heart disease should be screened for heart disease before starting any treatment [6].

Considering that the penis, as well as the heart, is a vascular organ, erectile dysfunction is considered a barometer of overall cardiovascular health. Due to the smaller size of its arteries, arterial damage occurs there first, often years before heart disease symptoms appear.

Within 10 years, men who have erection problems but do not have other cardiovascular risk factors are 80 per cent more likely to develop heart disease. Treatment tends to be more effective when initiated as soon as erection problems occur.

On A Final Note...

Several studies have shown that men develop heart disease 10 years earlier than women, and they also have erectile dysfunction as an early warning sign.

It appears that sildenafil (Viagra) significantly reduces the risk of another heart attack for men already suffering from cardiovascular disease and increases the length of their life - however, more research is required to determine this effect.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 18:30 [IST]