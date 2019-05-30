ENGLISH

    8 Natural Remedies For Erectile Dysfunction

    By

    Erectile dysfunction (impotence) is the inability to keep and get a firm erection during sexual intercourse. Having erectile dysfunction (ED) from time to time isn't a problem, but if it's an ongoing problem, then it becomes a concern.

    Many factors like physical and psychological issues cause erectile dysfunction. Physical causes like diabetes, obesity, heart disease etc. and psychological causes like stress, depression or other mental health conditions are some of the reasons for ED.

    Fortunately, some natural remedies can improve erectile dysfunction symptoms. Read on.

    Erectile Dysfunction: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

    1. L-arginine

    L-arginine is an amino acid which improves erectile dysfunction by widening blood vessels, which improves blood flow to the penis. L-arginine makes nitric oxide which helps relax the blood vessels and improves healthy sexual functioning.

    A study showed that 31% of men who took 5 grams of L-arginine per day experienced significant improvements in sexual function [1] .

    2. Essential Oils

    Essential oils like rose, sandalwood, and ylang-ylang improve blood circulation to the penis. You can either inhale the smell or you can diffuse them in the air.

    3. Red Ginseng

    Red ginseng is known to treat erectile dysfunction because it contains ginsenosides that have a positive effect at the cellular level to improve erection. A study showed the effectiveness of red ginseng in treating erectile dysfunction [2] .

    Red ginseng has other benefits too; it lowers high cholesterol, improves lung function, and metabolic syndrome due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

    4. Yohimbe

    Yohimbe extract is extracted from the bark of the African Yohimbe tree which is shown to have positive effects on sexual performance [3] .

    However, the American Urological Association does not recommend Yohimbe due to its serious side effects on health such as increased heart rate and blood pressure, tremor, and irritability.

    11 Foods That Help Treat Erectile Dysfunction

    5. Ginkgo biloba

    Ginkgo biloba is a herb which increases blood flow to the penis, which could improve sexual performance in men with erectile dysfunction [4] .

    People who are taking blood thinners or who have a bleeding disorder should consult their doctor before taking Ginkgo biloba.

    6. Rhodiola rosea

    Rhodiola rosea is a herb which is known to improve sexual function in men. A study showed that 26 men who were given 150 to 200 mg of this herbal extract per day for three months significantly improved their erectile dysfunction [5] .

    7. Acupuncture

    According to a study published in the International journal of impotence research, 21% of erectile dysfunction patients who received acupuncture had improved erections [6] .

    8. Ashwagandha

    Ashwagandha is a medicinal plant that is being used in Ayurvedic medicine for over 3000 years. It is widely claimed for its rejuvenating, sedative, aphrodisiac, and life-prolonging properties.

    One of the properties of ashwagandha is it is used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction [7] .

    Note: Speak to your doctor before taking these natural remedies.

