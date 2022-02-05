5 Tips To Regain Strength After COVID Recovery: Know How Yoga And Hydration Can Help Reduce Weakness Wellness oi-Amritha K

A COVID-19 infection leaves one feeling fatigued and weak. In some instances, this weakness may persist for a long period, resulting in other problems.

Three major causes of post-COVID fatigue can be identified as a lack of nutrition, a high viral load, and excessive stress. To prevent this, you should take good care of your body and give it some extra attention. These are some simple steps you can take in order to improve your recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Tips To Regain Strength After COVID Recovery

1. Stay By Eating Slowly

According to the experts, one should begin by fasting and allow their digestive fire to gradually build. Then, food intake should be increased gradually. Begin by eating light, warm foods with good fats until your digestion is restored [1].

Increase the intake of protein in your diet to enhance your body's recovery process. Include foods such as lentils, pulses, millets, whole grains, eggs, fish, and poultry. You can also consume two teaspoons of sattu (19 grams of protein) daily.

Staying hydrated while recovering from an illness is of utmost importance. Water aids in the distribution of nutrients within the body as well as the removal of toxins through sweat and urine.

2. Continue To Exercise

Various experts have emphasized the importance of exercise in our daily routine. Some parts of the body may feel sore when we exercise regularly. In spite of feeling fatigued or weak, one should continue to exercise. As an alternative, individuals should engage in some sort of physical activity, walk, or practise Yoga [2][3].

The practise of Yoga and Pranayama self-heals a COVID-distressed body to the extent that it strengthens all the internal parts of the body, increasing immunity and reducing fatigue.

Walking or jogging can do wonders for building stamina.

In order to strengthen the body, experts suggest Calisthenics, a form of exercise that does not require free weights or resistance bands.

3. Take Vitamin C In Moderation

Vitamin C plays a vital role on the road to recovery during COVID-19. When the digestive system is not functioning optimally, one shouldn't overload their system with Vitamin C and citrus fruits in order to regain immunity [4].

4. Rest Your Mind And Body

Having a good night's sleep, breathing exercises and meditation are the best ways to relax the mind after being exposed to the Coronavirus [5].

5. Avoid Smoking And Drinking

Smoking and drinking alcohol are risk factors for COVID infection, as both have detrimental effects on the body's ability to heal itself. The partying can wait for another day [6].

On A Final Note...

Generally, a COVID-19 patient requires 3 weeks to fully recover; however, recent studies have drawn attention to individuals who may have endured severe effects on their kidneys, lungs and heart, long after they have recovered. Hence, it is not only important to adhere to the guidelines of wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing, but it is also vital that patients consistently adhere to these practices in order to maintain their health.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 13:27 [IST]