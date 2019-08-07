Just In
6 Tips To Protect Your Child From Monsoon Diseases
Monsoon is synonymous to cloudy days, gloomy evenings, piping hot tea and mouthwatering snacks. Kids and adults alike, wait eagerly to relish the monsoon weather. However, this season is always accompanied by a series of common infections and diseases. Children are more likely to be impacted by these, as they take a toll on their immunity.
With the onset of monsoon, we bring you a collection of tips to protect your children from the most common monsoon ailments.
1. Preventing Mosquito Growth
Mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue and malaria grow in stagnant water [1] , [2] . So make sure to clean all sources of stagnant water around your house. Make your child wear clothes with long sleeves and apply mosquito repellent cream on the exposed parts of your kid's body.
2. Eating Fresh Food
To avoid water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid, use boiled water in cooking [3] , [4] . Ensure to provide your little one with freshly cooked meals, as contaminated food is a source of diseases. Keep them away from pre-cut fruit, raw vegetables, street food and restaurant food as much as possible.
3. Drinking Plenty Of Water
A well-hydrated body helps fight flu and cold. Drinking water flushes out the toxins, as well as germs and bacteria from your child's body. Give them boiled drinking water to avoid ill-effects of water contamination.
4. Maintaining Hygiene And Cleanliness
Children tend to sweat a lot in the humid weather of monsoon. Unnecessary moisture might enhance the growth of bacteria, germs and viruses [5] . Keep your child clean and dry all the times. Bathe them with mild antiseptic soap and ensure they wash their hands regularly with handwash, or use hand sanitizer. To avoid germ build-up, cut the nails of your child regularly.
5. Staying Indoors During The First Rain
The first rain of the season might be acidic and can cause skin issues in your child [6] . Hence, it is recommended to keep your child indoors during the first rain of the season.
6. Following A Healthy Diet
Since the immune system is not fully developed at the early ages, it is always advisable to follow a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This will boost their immunity and help them combat common cold and flu.
