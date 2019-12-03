8 Ways To Lead A Long And Healthy Life With Type 2 Diabetes Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

With about 67 million in India currently diagnosed with the disease, diabetes is the fastest-growing disease in India. The two most common types of diabetes are type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes usually occurs in children and type 2 diabetes mostly occurs in older adults. In fact, older adults have higher chances of developing this disease than any other age group.

According to the American Diabetes Association, about 25% of people aged above 60 have type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes that accounts for about 90% of all diabetes cases, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

But the good news is that implementing certain lifestyle changes can help you manage type 2 diabetes and lead a long and healthy life [1] . Here are some tips to help you manage type 2 diabetes.

1. Exercise Daily

If you have type 2 diabetes and you rarely engage in any kind of physical activity, then it's bad for your health. You can slowly start by going for a 5-10 minutes walk outside. Getting regular physical activity will help improve your blood sugar levels and help boost overall health. A study shows that people with type 2 diabetes who exercise regularly have stable blood sugar levels [2] .

2. Take Medications

It's necessary to take your diabetes medications on time as prescribed by your doctor as it will help manage your type 2 diabetes well. Try not to skip your medications and don't increase the dosage without checking with your physician [3] .

3. Have A Healthy Diet

Your diet plays a huge role in managing type 2 diabetes, so consume a well-balanced diet which includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains as it will aid in controlling your blood sugar levels. Also, avoid the intake of fat, processed foods, and sweets to help prevent complications [4] .

4. Check Your Blood Sugar Levels

Checking your blood sugar levels from time to time on a daily basis will help you understand how well you are controlling diabetes. Also, it's a good idea to get regular check-ups for blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol levels [5] .

5. Lower Stress

People with type 2 diabetes shouldn't stress out as it may negatively impact their blood sugar levels and overall health. Even if something is stressing you out do yoga or meditation to calm you down and lower your stress levels. This will help manage and control diabetes effectively [6] .

6. Quit Smoking And Alcohol

It is important to quit smoking and limit the drinking of alcohol as it lowers the chances of developing diabetes complications. A study has shown that excessive alcohol intake contributes to obesity and impairs liver function [7] .

7. Think Positive

Thinking positive things can really help people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes because it helps boost your mood, lets you overcome challenges and helps you better manage type 2 diabetes. According to a study, 46% of people with type 2 diabetes experience negative thinking around managing this condition [8] .

8. Sleep On Time

Poor quality or inadequate sleep has a detrimental effect on people with type 2 diabetes. According to a study published in Family Medicine, nearly 50% of people with type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of sleep apnoea and this could interfere with blood glucose levels [9] .

Incorporating the above-mentioned tips can help a type 2 diabetic patient live a long and healthy life and also aid in managing the condition.

