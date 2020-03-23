Coronavirus: Staying In? Here’s A List Of Things To Stock In Your Kitchen

1. Rice & Grains Stock your pantry with rice and grain items such as wheat, oats, rice, mung beans, black gram and lentils. These are the perfect quarantine foods as you can cook it in bulk and use it for rice and curries in the week. On the nutritional front, the combination of rice and grains provide you with protein, dietary fibre and energy [1][2]. Also, rice and grains will not perish easily and can be stored in airtight containers in a cool, dry pantry for up to 6 months or in the freezer for up to a year [3].

2. Vegetables Buy root vegetables and hardy vegetables that will provide your daily necessary nutrients and also have a longer shelf time in comparisons to vegetables like tomato or cucumber. Potatoes, whole carrots, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and capsicum are some of the best choices [4]. Make sure you store the vegetables dry and away from sunlight. Keeping carrot and cauliflower in the fridge and potatoes out can make them last longer. Make sure the cauliflower is unwashed and uncut.

3. Fruits Long-lasting fruits such as bananas, apples, grapefruit and oranges are the best options during this time. Not only are they some of the healthiest fruits, but these can also be made into a variety of dishes to avoid the quarantine gloominess. Citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system as well [5]. Add dried fruits such as dried figs or raisins to your quarantine food list.

4. Seeds & Nuts Seeds, such as pumpkin seeds and chia seeds supply some protein as well as fibre [6]. Also almonds, apricot and cashew nuts too can be added for a protein-rich quarantine snack. You can add these nuts to your breakfast or add it to sauteed vegetables. The seeds and nuts can help boost the nutrition-intake as well.

5. Eggs Do not hoard on eggs and buy that is only necessary for a week or two. While storing, store the eggs in the carton itself, as they will last for three weeks in that way [7].

6. Pasta Stocking on pasta is a good option as these foods have a long shelf life and can be stored and used when necessary. You can gluten-free kinds of pasta for a healthy option. Apart from the aforementioned types of foods, you can add the following too, to your list [8]: Cheese (store in fridge) Bread Coffee/Tea Salt, pepper and spices Cooking oil and necessary condiments Jam and sauces (store in fridge) Milk powder Cereals that are whole grain and low-added sugar