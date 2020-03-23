Just In
Coronavirus: Staying In? Here’s A List Of Things To Stock In Your Kitchen
The rampant spread of the coronavirus has global shutdowns, where the once crowded streets resemble the scenes from a horror movie. And indeed, this has caused a world-wide panic where people are frantically running around buying things and even hoarding things from food items to basic essentials that could keep one in for days, even weeks.
With the country on lockdown and government guidelines to stay at home until further notice, it is important that you sensibly stock your fridge for the coming days. It is essential that you have healthy food at home, that is nutrient-packed and has long shelf-life as well.
Here is a list of foods to buy for your quarantine time.
1. Rice & Grains
Stock your pantry with rice and grain items such as wheat, oats, rice, mung beans, black gram and lentils. These are the perfect quarantine foods as you can cook it in bulk and use it for rice and curries in the week.
On the nutritional front, the combination of rice and grains provide you with protein, dietary fibre and energy [1][2]. Also, rice and grains will not perish easily and can be stored in airtight containers in a cool, dry pantry for up to 6 months or in the freezer for up to a year [3].
2. Vegetables
Buy root vegetables and hardy vegetables that will provide your daily necessary nutrients and also have a longer shelf time in comparisons to vegetables like tomato or cucumber. Potatoes, whole carrots, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and capsicum are some of the best choices [4].
Make sure you store the vegetables dry and away from sunlight. Keeping carrot and cauliflower in the fridge and potatoes out can make them last longer. Make sure the cauliflower is unwashed and uncut.
3. Fruits
Long-lasting fruits such as bananas, apples, grapefruit and oranges are the best options during this time. Not only are they some of the healthiest fruits, but these can also be made into a variety of dishes to avoid the quarantine gloominess.
Citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system as well [5]. Add dried fruits such as dried figs or raisins to your quarantine food list.
4. Seeds & Nuts
Seeds, such as pumpkin seeds and chia seeds supply some protein as well as fibre [6]. Also almonds, apricot and cashew nuts too can be added for a protein-rich quarantine snack. You can add these nuts to your breakfast or add it to sauteed vegetables. The seeds and nuts can help boost the nutrition-intake as well.
5. Eggs
Do not hoard on eggs and buy that is only necessary for a week or two. While storing, store the eggs in the carton itself, as they will last for three weeks in that way [7].
6. Pasta
Stocking on pasta is a good option as these foods have a long shelf life and can be stored and used when necessary. You can gluten-free kinds of pasta for a healthy option.
Apart from the aforementioned types of foods, you can add the following too, to your list [8]:
Cheese (store in fridge)
Bread
Coffee/Tea
Salt, pepper and spices
Cooking oil and necessary condiments
Jam and sauces (store in fridge)
Milk powder
Cereals that are whole grain and low-added sugar
On A Final Note…
While shopping please be aware that there are other people who are also in need. But what is only necessary and also food that will last for an extended period of time (about two weeks). DO NOT hoard on perishables such as fruits and vegetables. Be compassionate during a time like this.
This too shall pass.