Sitting Disease: The Side Effects Of Sitting For Too Long

Sitting For Too Long Does You No Good The sitting disease, also called a sedentary lifestyle, is a term used to describe individuals whom engage in prolonged periods of sitting or overall inactivity. We all like to spend too much time sitting in front of a television or a computer; either at home or work. The longer the periods that we spend by being a couch potato, the more detrimental it is to our health. The health risks of being a couch potato double up when there is less exercise in the body, while we are sitting for a longer period of time, and the consequences are alarming. The preadipocyte cells, which are fat cell precursors, turn into fat cells more quickly and create even more fat when you lie down or sit down [1]. According to a study conducted by the American Cancer Society, if you sit for six hours a day or more, your risk of dying early increases by 19 per cent, compared to those who sit fewer than three hours [2]. Another research analysis found a connection between sitting and the higher danger of coronary disease-associated deaths. The study said that the more a person sat, the more his odds were of dying in 12 years from heart issues [3].

1. Slow Downs Calorie Burning While sitting, the calorie-burning rate drops to 1 calorie per minute, which means that if you sit for an hour, you have burned 60 calories less than standing. When you are standing, you can burn 300 more calories each day. Burning of fewer calories makes you more likely to gain weight [4].

2. Boosts Weight Gain You gain weight faster, as your cells become fattier. The body increases in LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), insulin resistance and plasma triglycerides, which means your body begins to produce more insulin because your body no longer accepts your insulin that stresses the pancreas and liver [5][6].

3. Causes Weaker Bones The bones may get weaker and lose some mineral content due to sitting. Anything that can get you going on your feet and moving has been proven to be beneficial for the bones. If you do not get enough physical exercise, the higher are the chances of brittle bones [7].

4. Weakens Immune System If you are a couch potato, your immune system may not work as well. If you do not get enough exercise, your immune system may get weaker and stop functioning properly [8]. Exercise boosts the immune system by strengthening the cells in the body that prevents bacteria and viruses from attacking the body [9].

5. Disturbs Blood Circulation When you are sitting for long hours without moving, then the body is incapable of efficiently carrying the blood to your feet, which leads to blockage in the arteries. You might feel numbness or painful cramping in your legs, which can also lead to blood clots [10].

6. Causes Back Pain The health risks of sitting for long hours can be a major cause of back pain. Prolonged sitting can even alter the firmness of the lumbar spine and add to the risk of a low back injury [11].

7. Causes Stiff Spine When there is no spine movement it can become vulnerable to damage. Remember when we do some activity, soft disks between the vertebrae develop and contract which eventually tries to absorb blood and nutrients [12]. When we tend to sit for long hours the disks are compressed unevenly.

8. Causes Leg Pain Extensive sitting will slow the blood circulation. This can be the reason for fluids to pool in the legs. And some of the health problems range from swollen ankle to varicose veins [13].

9. May Cause Memory Loss Couch potatoes can have a drastic effect on their memory and attention span. People who have been sitting or lying for a longer period of time have been reported to become increasingly disoriented and lacking in concentration. People can forget instructions and minute facts and are often found procrastinating a lot [14].

10. May Cause Heart Disease Couch potatoes have an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes when they spend hours watching television. People are 80 per cent more likely to die of heart and artery diseases. Sitting at an office desk or in front of a computer, posed similar risks, leading to an unhealthy influence on their blood sugar and blood fats [15].

Ways To Fight The Sitting Disease As it is inevitable that you stay indoor, getting out for a run or a quick stop at the gym is out of the question. However, you can do these following in the quarantine times to avoid the aforementioned risks.

Stretch, Turn And Bend Everyday aim for 10 minutes by stretching, turning and bending yourself. Getting your body moving more often will help in stretching out your entire body and prevent muscles cramping. Performing this activity five or six times a day will help fight the sitting disease.

Standing Exercise Standing for a few minutes will help in loosening your muscles and burns more calories than sitting. You can stand and stretch your arms and fingers in between your work. This will lower the risk of heart disease, chronic back pain, and other metabolic diseases.

Shoulder-toning Exercises You can do a quick shoulder-toning exercise at your desk. Sit up straight with your back against the chair and your feet flat on the floor. Raise your arms over your head with your palms flat and elbows facing the sides. Inhale and press up and hold for 30 seconds, slowly bring your hands down and breathe normally. This exercise will strengthen your shoulder muscles.

Have A Lunchtime Workout Now, what's a lunchtime workout you might be wondering? After lunch, you can go for a walk up and down the stairs or take a walk in the garden, if it is advisable to go out.

Walk And Talk While talking to your teammates through the phone, skin sitting at the table, and walk around the room.