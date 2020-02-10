Simple And Healthy Snacks To Satisfy Your 3:00 PM Cravings Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Have you ever wondered why you suddenly start craving for a snack as soon as the clock ticks 3 in the afternoon? Well, there are multiple reasons for getting hunger pangs in the afternoon and less consumption of fibre and protein-rich foods is one among them. Foods which are rich in fibre and protein help to keep us full for a longer time while lack of it can make us go peckish for those chips, sweets, fried foods and other unhealthy foods items.

Consuming unhealthy snacks in the afternoon may make your cravings vanish for a short period but it is likely to cause a serious impact on your health. The healthy way to satisfy your 3:00 pm cravings is involving a nutritious snack in your diet as it will not only keep your hunger pangs away but will also give you the nutritional benefits your body needs.

Let's have a look at some healthy snacking options that will please your tastebuds as well as calm down your hunger.

1. Dark chocolate This is the best and healthy afternoon snack especially for individuals with a sweet tooth. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes, dark chocolate is more filling and satisfying than milk chocolate and keep hunger at bay for a long time. Tip: The satiating way to have dark chocolate is by combining it with a few cashews. 2. Dried fruits It makes for a perfect snacking option at any time of the day, especially during the afternoon. Dried fruits are packed with just the right nutrition and are the best alternatives to satisfy your hunger pangs at 3:00 pm. Tip: Soaked dried fruits give the feeling of fullness sooner than the normal ones. 3. Carrots And Hummus Raw carrots contain more fibre that takes longer to digest and thus, keep our hunger away. Hummus, which is made up of chickpeas is also a great fibre source. Mixing both and eating is a great way to satisfy your afternoon pangs. Tip: Prepare and store hummus beforehand in a refrigerator, if accessible. Slice fresh carrots and top it with hummus while eating. 4. Whole-grain crackers These crackers are the super-easy way to get access to quick protein and fibre to satisfy your hunger. They come in great flavour, highly nutritious and considered one of the superfoods. Tip: Have it with kale hummus for a salty taste or grapes for a sweet crunch. 5. Peanut butter This food paste is low in carbohydrates and contains a good amount of protein and dietary fibre. Peanut butter is also rich in a number of vitamin and minerals. Consuming peanut butter helps satisfy the hunger for a longer time, especially in the afternoon. Tip: Coat peanut butter over apple or banana and satisfy your hunger in a go. 6. Greek Yoghurt Yoghurt is best suggested for satisfying hunger and reducing appetite. The protein in yoghurt satisfy our hunger instantly and keep us full for a long time. Yoghurt is also low in calories and high in many nutrients. Tip: Top it with some berries or dry fruits for a healthy snack in the afternoon. 7. Chickpeas They make for a great snack to keep your appetite under control. Protein and fibre in chickpeas promote fullness when taken during the afternoon or any time of the day. Tip: Pair them with quinoa and cucumber for a healthy salad. You can also roast chickpeas and store them in plastic jars for any time use. 8. Banana This fruit comes with a healthy carb that fills our stomach and boosts metabolism, all needed to satisfy our hunger pangs in the afternoon. Banana is a superfood packed with magnesium and potassium and good for digestion. Tip: Spread peanut butter and hemp seeds over banana for a delicious snack. Food To Avoid Here is the list of foods to avoid when you feel hungry at 3:00 PM. Salty chips

Orange juice

Spicy foods

Rice cakes

Coffee

Sushi

Alcohol

Cheese

Cold drinks or artificial sweeteners

Chewing gum Common FAQs 1. What should I eat when I carve sugar during 3:00 PM? The best way to satisfy your 3:00 PM cravings are fruits like berries, banana and apple. These exotic fruits are rich in fibre that helps to keep out hunger at bay without compromising on our taste. One can also go for yoghurt and whole-grains bars. 2. What should I eat if feel hungry at night? Late-night hungry pangs should be quick, tasty and packed with nutrition. It should be something which will satisfy our little hunger without adding much to the calories. Such foods include kiwis, pistachios, berries, crackers, dried fruits, pumpkin seeds and yoghurt. 3. What should I eat if I crave chocolate? Dark chocolate is the best to satisfy your cravings for chocolate. However, it should be in a limited amount as it can spike your glucose level. Other alternatives of chocolates are low-fat yoghurt, fruit smoothies, sugar-free mints, dates, sweet potato and dried plums.