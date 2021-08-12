Shravan 2021: Scientific Reasons Why People Should Avoid Eating Non-Vegetarian Foods In This Month

Scientific Reasons To Avoid Eating Non-Vegetarian Foods During Shravan

1. Increased melatonin and reduced serotonin levels

During the monsoon season, the days get shorter and nights get longer by hours. [1] This increases the levels of melatonin hormones and reduces serotonin levels in the body. Melatonin is a hormone secreted in response to darkness while serotonin is a hormone secreted in response to daylight or sunshine or light environment and is high during the day time. [2]

As the nights get longer in monsoon, the melatonin levels increase and serotonin decreases. Though melatonin is an important part of gastrointestinal mucosa, its increased levels may disturb the stomach and cause problems in digestion. Also, as non-veg foods take longer for digestion, it is not suggested during the season, as high levels of melatonin along with the fats of non-veg may harm the overall gastrointestinal system.

2. Poor digestive fire

According to Ayurveda, the digestive fire or ‘Agni' or say digestive enzymes of our body gets disturbed and weak due to the climatic conditions of the rainy season which involves humidity, frequent changes in temperature and rainfall. [3]

Non-vegetarian foods like meats and fish take around two days for complete digestion due to the presence of high fibre and proteins in them. As the digestive fire during the season is already disturbed, animal meats can worsen the condition and cause problems like diarrhoea and vomiting.

3. Risk of infection

The average temperature during the monsoon is above 64 degree-fahrenheit. A study says that the best temperature for the growth and multiplication of bacteria is between 40 °F and 140 °F, followed by double of its count within 20 minutes. [4]

As monsoon is the perfect breeding season for many types of microbes, the risk of infection through food and water increases. Also, the windy atmosphere of monsoon allows many microbes to travel to long places, thus increasing the risk of infection again. Non-vegetarian foods have more chances to get infected during the season and thus, should be avoided. [5]