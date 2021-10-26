11 Possible Reasons Why You Crave Spicy Foods

1. Sensation Seeking and Sensitivity to Reward

A study has shown that the frequency of chilli intake is positively linked to certain personality variables such as sensation-seeking (SS) and sensitivity to reward (STR). The SS refers to the need for new, varied and complex sensations and experiences, regardless of any social or physical risks associated with it, while STR refers to a personality trait in which a person derives pleasure or reward from things like foods or drugs. [2]

The burning and stinging sensation of capsaicin may induce a strong liking towards spicy foods and may also trigger cravings towards them when the desire is not met. [3]

2. To adjust to a cold environment

A journal has shown that capsaicin in chilli peppers can have a positive effect on the body temperature and may affect the warm sensors of the body's regulatory system.

Therefore, when the environment is cool or a person feels cold, consuming spicy foods, which are rich in capsaicin, can help trigger the feeling of warmth in their body and may help adjust to the cold temperature of the surroundings. [4]

3. Dieting

One of the reasons for craving spicy foods is dieting. A Springer journal has shown that diet-induced cravings can be mainly due to deficiency of nutrition or suppression of desire to eat certain foods.

A person may crave spicy foods as they may have a deficiency of capsaicin (a vital compound in chillis) in their bodies or they might have suppressed their desire to eat spicy foods due to certain restrictions. The theory is, however, unclear as the findings are just based on experimental studies. [5]

4. Increase in brain activity

Cravings for spicy food may also increase due to an increase in brain activity. According to a study, spicy food cravers may show increased activation of certain brain areas such as the left dorsal anterior cingulate cortex, left putamen, bilateral cuneus and right precentral gyrus, compared to non-cravers.

These brain areas are involved in activities like motor control, cognition, learning and movements. Therefore, when these activities increase, the brain activity increases too, leading to an increase in the cravings for spicy food. [6]