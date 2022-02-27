Just In
Physical And Emotional Symptoms of Depression in Men
At some point in their lives, men, women, and people of all gender identities may experience depression. Depression is a serious mental illness that affects people's thoughts, feelings and behaviour. Data suggests that women experience depression at a higher rate than men. It is thought, however, that men may be underrepresented in these numbers.
Men may have difficulties recognising and diagnosing depression due to a mix of social and biological factors. It is also possible that they feel cultural pressure to hide their emotions in order to appear 'manly'. As a result, men are more likely to suffer from depression, and their symptoms are often different and harder to diagnose.
Today, we will look at the physical and emotional symptoms of depression in men.
Physical Symptoms Of Depression In Men
Depression may first manifest itself physically in men. While depression is commonly thought to be a mental illness, it can also manifest physically. As a result, many men go to their doctors for physical issues rather than emotional issues.
The following are some of the most common physical symptoms of male depression:
- chest constriction
- digestive problems such as gas, diarrhoea, and constipation
- erectile dysfunction and other sexual problems
- headaches
- low testosterone levels exemplify a hormonal problem
- pain
- a racing heart or palpitations
- unintentional weight loss (and sometimes weight gain)
Emotional Symptoms Of Depression In Men
When most people hear the word depression, they envision a depressed person. However, sadness is only one of many emotions that depression can elicit.
In addition to sadness, men may experience the following emotional symptoms of depression:
- agitation
- aggression
- anger
- emotional estrangement from friends, family, and co-workers
- hopelessness
- absence of interest in family, community, hobbies, and work
- absence of libido
- restlessness
In general, society socialises men to suppress their emotions, even though we know this is unhealthy. Many men may be jeopardising their emotional, physical, and mental health to preserve these social norms.
Some men never seek help for their depression because they never recognise the signs. On the other hand, some men who recognise the signs may struggle to discuss their experiences because they fear the judgment of others.
Mental Health Helpline Numbers
1. COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- Helpline: 0832-2252525 | 01:00 PM - 07:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
2. Parivarthan- Helpline: +91 7676 602 602 | 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
3. Connecting Trust- Helpline: +91 992 200 1122 | +91-992 200 4305 | 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM (All days of the week)
4. Roshni Trust- Helpline: 040-66202000, 040-66202001 | 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM (Monday to Sunday)
5. Sahai Helpline: 080-25497777 / Email at - SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM | 10 AM- 8 PM (Monday to Saturday)
6. Sumaitri: 011-23389090 / FEELINGSUICIDAL@SUMAITRI.NET |2 PM- 10 PM (Monday To Friday); 10 AM - 10 PM (Saturday and Sunday)
7. Sneha: 044-24640050 (24 HOURS) / 044-24640060 | Email at- HELP@SNEHAINDIA.ORG |8 AM - 10 PM.
8. Lifeline: 033-24637401 / 033-24637432 | Email at LIFELINEKOLKATA@GMAIL.COM | 10 AM - 6 PM.
