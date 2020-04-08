COVID-19: Are People With Asthma At A Higher Risk Of The Infection?

Asthma is a chronic disease characterised by inflammation of the lungs and production of mucus causing a blockage in airways and difficulty in breathing. People with asthma often tend to cough or wheeze due to the extra sensitivity of the linings of the lungs. As a result, their airways start constricting more often even by a small allergic inflammatory response of dust or pollen. The constriction also gets triggered dueto certain viruses or bacteria.

COVID-19 And Asthma

According to the Centre For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), people who have moderate to severe asthma are more prone to getting infected with COVID-19. This is because the lungs of an asthmatic are sensitive to the inflammatory response of viral infections. As we know COVID-19 is a kind of viral disease, there are higher chances of worsening of the situation for people with asthma.

Not only asthmatic but people with any kind of lung diseases such as Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or chronic bronchitis are at higher risk of developing COVID-19 severe symptom i.e pneumonia. This is because the lungs of asthmatic are already compromised to carry out the process of respiration and COVID-19 could potentially harm the process in no time and make the situation even worse.

For example, consider an asthmatic whose lungs are just 60 per cent working. If they catch COVID-19, their body has to fight the virus with only 60 per cent of its lung capacity compared to 100 per cent of normal individuals. Also, COVID-19 is the disease of the lungs, so the struggle for an asthmatic is doubled. However, the best thing is asthma, COPD or any allergic disease is not a risk factor for COVID-19 compared to old age, hypertension and diabetes, says a study. [1]