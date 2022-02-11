Paxlovid: The New COVID Oral Pill; Will It Be Available In India? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Health ministries in several countries, including Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, have approved the use of an oral COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer Inc., increasing treatment options for those with mild symptoms.

What Is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is poised to become the second oral coronavirus drug available in Japan, which has seen a surge in cases due to the transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant [1].

Paxlovid contains both nirmatrelvir, which prevents Coronavirus from multiplying in the body, and ritonavir, which increases the effectiveness of Nirmatrelvir. The pill should be taken twice each day for five days.

Several clinical trials have shown that Paxlovid has a greater chance of preventing hospitalizations and deaths than molnupiravir. Moreover, such risks are reduced by 88 per cent for patients who take the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms in comparison with those who are given a placebo [2].

Paxlovid Caution, By FDA

Paxlovid is not approved for the prevention of COVID-19 or the treatment of COVID-19 in those who require hospitalization as a result of severe or critical COVID-19. In addition, Paxlovid is not a substitute for vaccination among individuals who need to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose.

Side Effects Of Paxlovid

Paxlovid may cause symptoms such as impaired taste, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, and muscle aches [3].

Paxlovid may cause significant drug interactions when used with certain other medications.

If Paxlovid is used by people with uncontrolled or undiagnosed HIV-1 infection, it may lead to HIV-1 drug resistance [4].

Ritonavir may cause liver damage, so caution should be exercised when giving Paxlovid to patients who have preexisting liver diseases, abnormal liver enzymes, or liver inflammation.

The use of Paxlovid is not recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver impairment. Paxlovid should be administered at a reduced dose to patients with moderate renal impairment.

Patients with kidney or liver problems should speak to their physician about whether Paxlovid is appropriate for them.

On A Final Note...

In addition to following a tiered pricing model for its antiviral Paxlovid, Pfizer has entered into active discussions with over 100 countries for the possibility of making it available, and 40 have already sanctioned its use. However, there was no indication from the company whether it had initiated discussions with the Indian government.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 17:00 [IST]