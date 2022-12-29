New Year 2023: Tips For Making New Year's Resolutions That Last Wellness oi-Amritha K

New Year resolutions have such as bad rep to their name. We all have New Year's resolutions that don't work out the way we expected - I would be lying if I say otherwise. Of course, failure isn't the end of the world. However, what if we are able to actually make New Year's resolutions that actually work?

Research shows that one of the most common New Year's resolutions is to improve physical and mental health.

Feeling that you are unable to achieve your goals can be disappointing [1].

Here are some tips to make new year resolutions that actually last.

Tips For Making New Year's Resolutions That Last

1. Set realistic goals

First thing first! You will be most likely to fail if your goal is unattainable. For instance, resolving to never eat your favourite food again will set you up for failure. Instead, aim for a goal that is attainable, such as avoiding it more often.

2. Set small goals

Researchers have found that while behaviour change can be challenging, creating an action plan can result in better outcomes than simply setting goals. An action plan can include where, when, and how you intend to achieve your goal [2].

3. Make sure your goals are compatible

It has been shown that balancing family and work goals can be difficult when you are pursuing multiple goals, which may negatively impact your mental health. You can manage multiple goals simultaneously by prioritising goals and temporarily detaching from one goal while concentrating on another.

4. Make a plan in advance

Okay, so this one is important! Make your resolution prior to New Year's Eve. If you wait until the last minute, it will be determined by the mindset you possess on that particular day. Instead, it should be planned well in advance of December 31st.

5. Plan your actions

Determine what you will do if you feel tempted to skip that exercise class or eat that piece of cake. This might involve asking a friend for assistance, practising positive thinking, or reminding yourself how your "bad behaviour" will affect your goal.

6. Have a conversation about it

The best solution is to find a buddy who shares your resolution and motivates each other. Don't keep it a secret. Tell your friends and family members so they can support you in your resolve to improve yourself or improve your health.

7. Give yourself a reward

No, you don't have to eat a box of chocolate to celebrate your success if you're trying to eat healthier. Instead, do something that doesn't contradict your resolution that you enjoy. You can reward yourself for eating better if you've kept your promise, like buying new (fitness) clothes or savouring a healthy portion of your favourite chocolate.

8. Keep track of your progress

Each small accomplishment will motivate you to keep going. Instead of concentrating on losing 30 pounds, concentrate on losing the first five [3]. It is beneficial to keep a food journal to keep track of your progress, and to reward yourself for each five pounds you lose.

9. Create a space for change

In the event that you set a goal and discover it isn't a good match, you should not cling to it, experts advise [4].

In addition to damaging your self-confidence when you fail to achieve a goal, evidence suggests that you may blame yourself for what you perceive to be a failure. It may be helpful to assess your emotional attachment to a specific goal outcome and what you perceive as success in order to reduce frustration.

10. Remain focused

According to experts, it generally takes 21 days for a new habit to develop and six months for it to become ingrained in your personality. This will not happen overnight, so be patient and persistent [5].

11. Consistency is key

Studies have shown that persistently working on a task, even when it is challenging or difficult, is related to better performance.

On A Final Note...

If you're struggling with sticking to your goals, set macro- and micro-goals, keep your focus on consistency, and get away from that hustle mentality.

Be open to changing things if you realise your current goals aren't right for you. If your resolutions don't work out, just know that you're not a failure.