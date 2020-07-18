8 Natural Ways To Manage Graves' Disease: From Exercise To An Anti-inflammatory Diet Wellness oi-Amritha K

Grave's disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. It causes the overproduction of thyroid hormones, making it the major cause of hyperthyroidism. The condition is caused when the body's disease-fighting immune system malfunctions. Apart from this, the exact cause of Grave's condition is not known.

Some of the common symptoms of Graves' disease are heart palpitations, weight loss, goitre, irregular periods, muscle weakness, bulging eyes etc. One of the most common autoimmune condition, Grave's disease is commonly found in women, and before the age of 40 (in both men and women)[1].

Grave's disease can affect your overall well-being but is easily treatable. The primary approach towards the condition is treating the symptoms and controlling the over-production of thyroid hormones [2]. Treatment for this autoimmune condition is usually medications that suppress thyroid function; however, these tend to have serious side effects and cause allergic reactions; thereby resulting in the option of surgery [3].

There are several factors that can trigger an autoimmune flare-up, and there are some easy means that can help. Natural Ways To Manage Graves' Disease, are as follows: