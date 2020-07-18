Just In
- 3 hrs ago Sawan Month 2020: Why Lord Shiva Is Worshipped In This Month & How To Please Him
-
- 5 hrs ago Sawan Somwar 2020: Here’s The Date, Muhurta, Puja Vidhi And Katha Of This Vrat
- 6 hrs ago 10 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Orchitis
- 10 hrs ago Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Times The Actress Flaunted Black Outfits At Different Events
Don't Miss
- Sports Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training from Sunday
- Movies Anubhav Sinha Reacts To R Balki's Viral Statement 'Find Me Better Actors Than Alia & Ranbir’
- Automobiles Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Expected Next Week: Will Be New Entry-Level Variant
- News Breather for Gehlot as tribal party extends support to Rajasthan CM
- Technology Android, iOS To Get New Emojis Soon: All You Need To Know
- Travel Flight Ban To Kolkata From Six COVID Hotspots Till July 31
- Finance Income Tax Dept To Introduce Improved Form 26AS This Year
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
8 Natural Ways To Manage Graves' Disease: From Exercise To An Anti-inflammatory Diet
Grave's disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. It causes the overproduction of thyroid hormones, making it the major cause of hyperthyroidism. The condition is caused when the body's disease-fighting immune system malfunctions. Apart from this, the exact cause of Grave's condition is not known.
Some of the common symptoms of Graves' disease are heart palpitations, weight loss, goitre, irregular periods, muscle weakness, bulging eyes etc. One of the most common autoimmune condition, Grave's disease is commonly found in women, and before the age of 40 (in both men and women)[1].
Grave's disease can affect your overall well-being but is easily treatable. The primary approach towards the condition is treating the symptoms and controlling the over-production of thyroid hormones [2]. Treatment for this autoimmune condition is usually medications that suppress thyroid function; however, these tend to have serious side effects and cause allergic reactions; thereby resulting in the option of surgery [3].
There are several factors that can trigger an autoimmune flare-up, and there are some easy means that can help. Natural Ways To Manage Graves' Disease, are as follows:
1. An Anti-inflammatory Diet
An anti-inflammatory diet consists of fruits and vegetables, foods containing omega-3 fatty acids, whole grains, lean protein, healthful fats, and spices [4]. Avoiding simple sugars in your diet can help heal your gut and help ease the symptoms of Graves' disease [5]. The lean proteins in an anti-inflammatory diet can help prevent muscle weakness and the omega-3 fatty acids can help ease the pain caused by the condition.
Include:
- Foods such as tomatoes, olive oil
- Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and collards
- Nuts such as almonds and walnuts
- Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines and
- Fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and oranges.
2. Regular Exercise
Exercising on a regular basis help control stress levels and pain caused by the condition. Regular physical activity can help promote sleep quality and prevent insomnia, a common symptom of Graves' disease [6].
COVID-19 Immunity May Disappear Within 3 Months Of Recovery, Study
3. Stress Level Management
Studies have pointed out that chronic stress can worsen autoimmune disorders and can make inflammation worse [7]. It has also been pointed out that an autoimmune disorder such as Graves can be triggered by acute stress. Practice stress-relief techniques to manage the condition [8].
4. Proper Hydration
Naturally, drinking water is essential for your health. As Graves' disease can cause one to sweat excessively, it can lead to dehydration, if not balanced [9]. Always carry a bottle of cold water with you and you can add some natural flavouring to improve the taste and not hydration bore you.
Musky, Fishy Or Metallic: 8 Types Of Vaginal Odours That Every Woman Should Know About
5. Chemical-free Life
Studies have pointed out that certain types of artificial scents can trigger irritations and allergies in people with Graves' disease [10]. It can irritate the endocrine system and worsen the symptoms. The best way is to replace the harsh and heavy chemical cleaners in your house with natural substitutes such as apple cider vinegar or bio enzymes for floor cleaning [11].
6. No Smoking And Less Drinking
Tobacco is one of the major irritants that can worsen autoimmune flare-ups. Gradually, give up the habit of smoking and if you drink, limit your consumption to once in two weeks, so as to avoid any adverse effects on your gut flora [12].
7. Skin And Eye Protection
People with Graves' disease are prone to itchy and uncomfortable skin, as well as discomfort in the eyes due to the pressure behind your eyes [13]. Wearing sunglasses and sunscreen can help protect your eyes and skin. Applying a cold compress to your skin can also help provide some relief.
8. Massage And Stretch
The auto-immune condition can leave you feeling achy and fatigued, which can be relieved through gentle stretching, or yoga, which can help ease the muscle pain [14]. Also, massage can help ease muscle tension and stress.
On A Final Note…
The above-mentioned natural ways to help manage Graves' disease, such as exercise and yoga, should be discussed with your doctor before you take it up. Apart from these, the treatments for Grave's disease include radioactive iodine therapy, anti-thyroid medications, beta-blockers and surgery.