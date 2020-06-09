National Scleroderma Awareness Month: Home Remedies For Scleroderma

1. Ginger The anti-inflammatory property of ginger is well-known to everyone. [1] Gingerol, a phenolic compound in ginger possess anti-inflammatory activity that may help in reducing inflammation of the skin. What to do: Prepare ginger tea by boiling the roots in water or add it to most of your meals.

2. Eggs And Meat Foods such as eggs, meat and fish naturally contain para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA). The anti-fibrosis effect of PABA improves the consumption of oxygen by the tissues thus, may help prevent scleroderma up to a certain extent. [2] What to do: Try to include eggs and meat 2-3 times a week in your diet. Avoid their overconsumption.

3. Onion The presence of phenolic compounds such as flavonols and thiosulfinates in onion have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds may help in alleviating the symptoms of scleroderma such as swelling or inflammation. [3] What to do: Either rub onion in the affected area and then wash them or try to include larger amount of onion in your diet.

4. Flaxseed Oil Scleroderma may cause Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), a condition characterised by numbness, swelling, tingling or inability of the hands to move. A study talks about anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antioxidant properties of flaxseed oil that helps to improve blood supply, reduce inflammation and increase energy level at the cellular level. [4] What to do: A teaspoon of flaxseed oil is recommended twice a day.

5. Turmeric A study finds that curcumin, the active compound in turmeric cause programmed cell death in scleroderma lung fibroblasts (thickening of the lung tissues), probably reducing symptoms of scleroderma in the lungs. [5] What to do: Either make a paste of turmeric and water and apply in the affected skin areas or consume turmeric milk once every day.

6. Garlic Garlic helps in improving the functionality of the immune system and reduce inflammation. As scleroderma is an autoimmune condition, consumption of garlic may help in reducing its symptoms. What to do: Eat a clove of garlic with a glass of water every morning to boost the immune system. You can also add raw or crushed garlic to your salads or soups.

7. Fish Oil Fish oil is packed with omega-3 fatty acids. They help in reducing the oxidative stress in the body and boost the immune power. A study suggests that fish oil also improves cold tolerance and vasospasm (narrowing of the arteries due to build-up of fibrosis) in patients with primary Raynaud's phenomenon, a common symptom of scleroderma. [6] What to do: Add foods in your diet which are naturally rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as tuna, salmon and mackerel. Apply fish oil on the skin affected by the condition.

8. Evening Primrose Oil Primrose oil contains a large amount of gamma-linolenic acid. This essential compound may help to increase capillary blood flow, pain in the hands and feet and skin texture caused due to Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma. [7] What to do: Either consume primrose supplements or apply its oil in the affected areas.

9. Vitamin E Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant and amazing for dermatological purposes. It helps in reducing oxidative injury and prevent multiple skin disorders, including scleroderma. It also has an immunosuppressive activity that helps to prevent the formation of autoimmune antibodies, the reason why scleroderma is an autoimmune disease. [8] What to do: Include as much as vitamin E in your diets such as sunflower seeds, green veggies and dried fruits.

10. Vitamin D The deficiency of vitamin D is highly recognised in scleroderma patients. A study says that vitamin D is a potent nutrient against autoimmune diseases. It acts as a steroid hormone at cellular levels and controls immune response and inflammation in the body. [9] What to do: Include vitamin D rich foods such as cheese, fatty fish and eggs in your diet plan. Sunlight is also a great source of vitamin D.

11. Pineapple Bromelain in pineapple has anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and fibrinolytic effects. These properties may help in improving the symptoms of scleroderma and reduce them to some extent. [10] What to do: Include pineapple in your diet plan by adding it to salads or fruit bowl.